Entertainment
Foo Fighters to launch radio station for Medicine At Midnight album
January 26, 2021, 11:17 | Updated: January 26, 2021, 11:24 AM
Dave Grohl and co will launch Foo Fighters Radio, which will be on the air for two months to coincide with their 10th studio album.
Foo fighters are about to launch their own radio station to mark the release of their Medicine at midnight album.
Dave Grohl and co will launch the limited series Radio Foo Fighters on SiriusXM, which airs February 3 through April 4, 2021.
The lineup will include a special track-by-track debut from their 10th studio album, which will air at midnight Eastern Time (5 a.m. UK time) on February 5, the day the album is released.
The group is also giving 20 lucky American fans the chance to attend a special virtual performance, live from the SiriusXM garage.
Foo Fighters Radio will also feature the group giving “a preview of their new album and the stories behind some of their greatest songs”.
He will also present a weekly series of concerts live from the band’s vaults, starting with their 2018 performance of the Concrete and Gold tour at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium.
READ MORE: Why Dave Grohl Won’t Sing a Nirvana Song
It’s not the only thing the band has launched to coincide with the release of their next album.
Earlier this month, they announced they were set to launch a special sake drink, partnering with Japanese brand TATENOKAWA on the alcoholic drink, which they named HANSHO.
On Instagram, the Learn to fly The rockers explained, “To commemorate the release of Medicine At Midnight, Japanese sake brand ‘TATENOKAWA’ which produces premium Junmai Daiginjo sake has collaborated with Foo Fighters. Based on the preference of members of the fan-loving group. sake, TATENOKAWA specially created two kinds of Daiginjo sake. Please enjoy HANSHO (Midnight) while listening to the new album. “
See their drink bottle in all its glory on the Tatenokawa official site.
READ MORE: Dave Grohl wants to feature on daughter Violet’s future album
If that’s not enough excitement for their fans this month, the band also dropped their official video. Waiting for a war single, whom Grohl has revealed was inspired by his childhood fears and a conversation he had with his daughter Harper.
Watch the official Waiting On a War video here:
The Foos frontman took to Twitter to share the story behind the song in a post that began: “As a kid growing up in the suburbs of Washington DC, I was always afraid of war. I had nightmares of missiles in the sky and of soldiers. in my backyard, most likely caused by the political tension of the early 1980s and my proximity to the Capitol of Nations. My youth was spent under the dark cloud of a hopeless future. “
He continued, “Last fall, as I was driving my 11 year old daughter to school, she turned to me and shouted, ‘Daddy, will there be a war? “My heart sank in my chest as I looked at her in innocent eyes, because I realized that she was now living under that same dark cloud of a hopeless future that I had felt ago. 40 years.
“I wrote ‘Waiting On a War’ that day.
“Every day while waiting for the sky to fall. Is there more than that? Is there more than waiting for a war? Because I need more. We all have it.
“This song was written for my daughter, Harper, who deserves a future, like all children.”
See the Foo Fighters’ Medicine At Midnight tracklist:
1. Make a fire
2. Shame, shame
3. Cloudspotter
4. While waiting for a war
5. Medicine at midnight
6. No son of mine
7. Hold poison
8. Hunt birds
9. Love dies young
