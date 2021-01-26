Bollywood Movies to Watch on Republic Day





There are many patriotic films made in Bollywood that can leave you with tears in your eyes with their stories leading to freedom for our country. As we prepare to celebrate Republic Day 2021, here is a list of some of the most beloved Bollywood films that have rekindled the spirit and love of our nation within us. Border (1997) This film is inspired by the real events that took place during the Indo-Pakistani War in 1971. The Battle of Longewala is featured extensively throughout the film. The film consists of a star cast of Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty and Akshay Khanna who gave one of their career best performances in the film.

Air transport (2016) This list is incomplete without the list of Akshay Kumar’s patriotic films included in it. The star known for making 3-4 films a year was once going through a phase where he only acted in extremely patriotic films and gave him a door to express his love for his nation. The Airlift script was inspired by real events. It was set up against the backdrop of Kuwait where it depicts the incident of Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait. This resulted in thousands of Indians being stuck in the war zone. Akshay played the role of the messiah who helped hundreds of Indians return home safe and sound.

Lagaan (2001) The story is extremely heartbreaking where Aamir Khan playing the role of an innocent farmer strives to free his village and its people from the heavy British tax they have had to succumb to. Bhuvan, who is the protagonist, aims to bring justice to his family and farmers through the game of cricket and beating the British. The film was supported by captivating performances from all of the cast. The film was sent as India’s official entry to the Oscars.

Swades (2004) One of Shah Rukh Khan’s best performances of all time. Swades was a beautiful story about a budding scientist who did a respectable job at NASA. As he comes to visit his Kaveri Amma in his hometown of his village, he is saddened to think of all he could do to improve conditions there. He decides to move to India and devotes his life to the development of his childhood hometown. This Bollywood film was the first of its kind to be shot at NASA Headquarters.

Lakshya (2004) Hrithik Roshan has had quite a career chart over the years. Lakshya saw him in a different avatar from his usual roles. The story revolves around a man who is not interested in everything in life. However, in an effort to prove his worth in front of his girlfriend, he joins the military and soon the storyline is more about the LOC war and how Hritikh’s character transforms into a responsible stoic man who learns discipline in the Indian army and begins to see life in a whole different way.

Rank De Basanti (2006) Aamir Khan is known to be a perfectionist and this Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra director was one of the best he has ever been a part of. This film is based on disturbing societal issues that seem to be an inseparable part of India. The scenario revolves around the solutions that could help India out. The film was released on Republic Day itself in 2006. It drew its relevance from the outstanding contributions of revolutionary freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh and the way they challenged the unusual.

Chak De India (2007) Shah Rukh Khan’s courage as a quintessential actor is proven by the variations he has in his career chart. Chak De India was one of the biggest blockbusters of his career which earned him many accolades. This movie saw Shah Rukh play the role of a world-class hockey player who is called dishonest after being alleged to be part of the match-fixing. Her efforts to lead an Indian women’s hockey team to victory to regain their respect make this film an exciting watch.

Raazi (2018) Not only did this Meghna Gulzar director add another feather of success to Ali Bhatt’s film career, he also brought Vicky Kaushal to the map. Adapted from Calling Sehmat by Harinder Singh Sikka, this film was about a young Kashmiri girl Sehmat Khan, played by Alia who marries Iqbal Syed, a Pakistani army officer played by Vicky Kaushal, and moves to Pakistan as a spy Indian. Sehmat’s courage and resilience to help his country by uncovering important information about Pakistan makes this film a brilliant watch.

Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) Vicky Kaushal has proven her worth time and time again with her impeccable choice of films. The historic surgical strike in India after the Pulwama attack was effortlessly portrayed on the big screen. The film had other notable actors like Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam and Mohit Raina besides Vicky Kaushal who were equally crucial to the script and had a role to play in making the film a huge success. It is a film that every Indian is always proud to watch because it arouses in them a whirlwind of nationalist emotions.







