Hollywood actors in COVID-19 vaccine rush: ‘These are the hunger games’

As coronavirus vaccines spread across the country and new infections and deaths increase at alarming rates in cities like Los Angeles, some powerful entertainment and media players are leveraging their influence and connections to be among the first to get vaccinated.

Many top executives and negotiators have used private doctors and concierge services to receive one of two established COVID-19 vaccines on the market. Others have tapped their vast resources in a mad rush to get vaccinated as the government, especially in Hollywood’s native California, faces slow roll-out.

Some efforts to get the vaccine earlier than planned don’t violate any law – though they have raised questions of ethics and good taste in social circles and exclusive Los Angeles boards. It is also clear that the power and wealth, which allows many members of the Hollywood community to afford on-demand doctors and access private planes to engage in vaccine tourism, has enabled them to do so. vaccinate more safely and effectively than average citizens. It illustrates the yawning chasm that exists between the haves and have-nots in this country when it comes to health care.

Some media heavyweights are openly exploring options outside the Los Angeles County health care system in what they see as a race for life or death against the high demand and limited supply of vaccines.

Music industry legend Irving Azoff was among those who recently got a vaccine, around mid-January, when Los Angeles County expanded access to filming for citizens of 65 and over, a new level that previously only prioritized healthcare workers and people over 75. These extended vaccinations weren’t available at Los Angeles-area testing sites like Dodgers Stadium or The Forum concert hall until Tuesday of last week. While sources said Azoff made vaccines easier for those within his sphere of influence, he only confirmed his own inoculation.

“I am a 73 year old cancer survivor. I recently had part of my bowel removed. Damn, I got the vaccine, and I’m glad I did. All eligible people should get vaccinated as soon as they can, ”said Azoff Variety.

Azoff is said to be among several personalities recommended to Dr. Robert Bray, a neurological spinal surgeon whose specialty practice is based in Newport Beach, California. Bray is referred to in power circles by Robert Goldstein, according to sources, the acting chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corporation, owner of the Venetian hotel in Las Vegas and similar properties in Macau.

While a representative for Goldstein made no comment, Dr Bray said his office did not function as a private concierge and that the state had allocated him 200 vaccinations. His practice observed California’s tier system, he said, offering vaccines to healthcare workers and the elderly, then assigning “extra” doses at the discretion of the cabinet. Bray admitted he knew Goldstein but did not question whether the CEO and his acquaintances were dependent on him, citing HIPAA privacy rules.

As the state expanded its vaccination criteria last week, vaccine availability continues to be an issue across the country. Los Angeles County has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the United States. Residents began caravanning to Dodgers Stadium to wait hours for the vaccine. An on-site witness saw a prominent Hollywood negotiator idle for so long, like the general public last Tuesday, that they feared the individual’s Tesla Model X was running out of power. Yet in a culture of extreme VIPs, others don’t bother to wait. It led to desperation, an industry caregiver said.

Beverly Hills-based Dr Robert Huizenga has confirmed that he Variety that his practice has been offered for more than $ 10,000 by individuals, including members of the entertainment industry, desperate for vaccination.

“We were offered bribes. We see people taking planes from every location. We’ve seen people trying to get into the healthcare profession or nursing home staff on a transitional basis so that they qualify for an early vaccine, ”said the doctor, who also appeared. as an expert on the NBC Weight Loss Contest “The Biggest Loser.”

Huizenga said that individuals in the entertainment space were well represented in those who were fighting for a first shot, in a “fight for their life.” You can’t really fault them for going all out. The state and the government have a really horrible system in place.

Hundreds of elite executives, agents and stars are going after their top healthcare providers in Los Angeles’ Westside neighborhoods, where a major vaccination site has yet to be designated. People enrolled in UCLA’s Executive Health Program (which may or may not be a concierge health service, depending on who you ask) have inundated the program director, Dr. Robert Ansell, about when they can receive the vaccine.

“UCLA works extremely by the book and hasn’t given a single blow to the janitor’s patients,” said a service member. UCLA’s executive health program requires a fee and a donation to the UCLA Medical Center, which costs between $ 15,000 and $ 25,000 on an annual basis, many members said, in addition to medical care from first quality. Some members have openly ventured to industry figures on UCLA’s board – including United Talent Agency co-chair Jay Sures, Mandalay Entertainment CEO Peter Guber, and former Paramount Pictures chief. Sherry Lansing – on the Los Angeles vaccine rollout, and asked when concierge patients might be eligible.

A UCLA spokesperson said that “Philanthropic support is by no means a criteria in determining vaccine candidacy, and no programs or options exist to bypass immunization priorities at UCLA Health. We follow the direction of the Los Angeles County Public Health Department and prioritize healthcare workers, following patients 65 years of age and older who are at greatest risk due to their medical condition. As supplies increase and guidelines develop, we are poised to increase the number of people who are offered the opportunity to get vaccinated.

A UTA spokesperson and Guber did not immediately respond Varietyrequest for comment from. Lansing confirmed that her vaccine-eligible friends and colleagues had only recently called her about how to sign up for the vaccine and insisted that “no one ever asked me to break the line or use my influence. “.

Los Angeles residents calling on boutique doctors also filled a waiting list at the famed Mickey Fine Pharmacy in Beverly Hills, the Roxbury Drive hangout that touted state-of-the-art vaccine refrigeration in their stores. pharmacy and adjoining cafe. The location has yet to administer a single shot, those on the waiting list said. In an audio message to patients, the pharmacy confirms that it has not yet received any of the currently available vaccines.

Managers, agents, producers and a few film directors have abandoned their day-to-day activities to focus on helping clients and stars find vaccines for their family members, insiders said. Some notable names use their own shoe leather, not representatives, to research the vaccine.

Harrison Ford spent two and a half hours online at El Camino Community College in Torrance, Calif., Last week after making his own date. A rep for the 78-year-old star declined to comment further, but extended his thanks to the medical professionals and volunteers on the ground. Arnold Schwarzenegger, the 73-year-old former Republican governor of California, recently shared a similar experience in East Los Angeles on his social media accounts. Oscar-nominated producer Frank Marshall, 74, tweeted last Thursday a photo of his vaccination documents, received at a Kroger supermarket. Steve Martin documented his wait at the Javitz Center in New York.

“It’s ‘The Hunger Games’ over there,” said a senior entertainment executive, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Not all of them just navigate California’s Byzantine vaccination process. Allen Shapiro, the former CEO of Golden Globes broadcast producer Dick Clark Productions, 73, is said to have recently taken a private jet to Florida in search of the vaccine with friends. Sources say Variety that Shapiro flew privately – but alone – to Miami. While some reports have decried this as an example of vaccine tourism, insiders have said Shapiro owns property and conducts business in Florida. Additionally, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this month openly invited the 65-and-over crowd to take advantage of his state’s strong immunization program without needing to verify residency. Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees later rescinded Governor DeSantis’ open-door policy, requiring all Floridians to provide proof of residency in order to receive the vaccine. Former Time Warner CEO Richard Parsons, 72, also recently spoke publicly about his trip to Florida from New York to get his vaccine, citing the state’s effectiveness. Others are said to be flocking to the Hawaiian island of Maui.

Some powerful Hollywood players are dismayed that people in the industry are using their connections as millions of healthcare workers, senior citizens, teachers and essential workers work online. As of January 15, reports citing the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said California had administered only 2,716 doses per 100,000 population.

“The people in the industry in these positions should use their power to help and heal the system, not to hurt it,” said a former healthcare worker who has become media manager.

Dr Art Caplan, director of the division of medical ethics at the NYU School of Medicine, said he had heard of hospital donors seeking early access to the vaccine, or concierge physicians being asked to provide it early to their wealthy clients.

“It’s bad behavior. It should not be tolerated. We have to find ways to penalize it, ”he said. “We have 91-year-olds waiting, healthcare workers waiting. Wealthy people can easily find ways to quarantine, mask themselves and remain isolated for another month or two, and more vaccines will be available. “

Gene Maddaus contributed to this report.