Universal and LEGO launch augmented reality music video maker app, VIDIYO

When Universal Music Group signed an agreement with a company of Danish-born LEGO toys in April 2020, the companies have promised a new interactive way to inspire the next generation of fans and creative visionaries.

It has been announced that the deal will be based on the development of a new suite of LEGO products launching in 2021, but no other details have been confirmed.

The two companies have now announced this new product: “an innovative music video creation experience” called LEGO VIDIYO, which is no different from short form video apps like TikTok, but accessible via a “unique mashup” of LEGO elements. , figurines, music, augmented reality and a new app.

Aimed at ages 7-10, LEGO VIDIYO is described in a press release as “a whole new way to play that helps kids dream big by directing, producing, playing and sharing their own music videos. , using tracks from all over the world. globe, led by hit hits ”from UMG artists.

VIDIYO works by selecting a song in the app from a variety of UMG artists, including “both contemporary graphic tops and instantly recognizable classics”.

You then create your party from a collection of new LEGO minifigures, which can be customized at different scales using the AR technology of the VIDIYO app.

Special effects such as confetti showers and x-ray vision can also be added using BeatBits, which are new decorated 2 × 2 square LEGO elements, which when scanned unlock digital effects that allow you to control everything from video and music styles to stage effects.

Hitting the selected BeatBits in the app will trigger dance moves and audio / video effects in a 60 second performance, which can be scaled down to 5, 10, 15, or 20 second shareable clips.

The clips can then be uploaded to the app’s feed, but only after the content has passed moderation.

LEGO reiterates that “any content with personally identifiable information, such as children featured in the video, will not be approved for download from the app feed”.

The first LEGO VIDIYO products will be available in most countries around the world from March 1.

Olivier Robert-Murphy, Executive Vice President, Universal Music Group and Brands added: Thanks to this innovative global partnership with the power of music and play at the service of the early development of creativity, children around the world will be able to express themselves when directing, directing, performing and sharing their video clips.

"LEGO VIDIYO is a great way for millions of kids to discover new music and connect with their favorite artists while learning and connecting through play.

Julia Goldin, LEGO Group Marketing Director, said: We want to feed the imaginations of the next generation of creatives, providing a new canvas for children to express themselves creatively.

Research shows that more than three-quarters (79% *) of parents worldwide want their children to be more confident, so launched LEGO VIDYO to achieve this.

"We know kids are always looking for new ways to experiment creatively, and LEGO VIDIYO is here to help all music-loving kids unleash their creativity through LEGO building and music video production. We can't wait to see what they have to offer!