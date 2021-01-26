Miley Cyrus to perform at TikTok Tailgate Super Bowls | Entertainment





Miley Cyrus joins the list of star performers who will perform on Super Bowl Sunday. Cyrus will perform at TikTok Tailgate on February 7, hours before the start of the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneer in Tampa. I can’t wait to put on a show for the NFL guests of honor before the game. Tampa and Nationwide Health Care Workers! Cyrus wrote on Instagram on Sunday. The hatchback event is slated to begin at 2:30 a.m. ET that day and will air on CBS and TikTok. Cyrus, 28, is the latest music star to be announced by the NFL as part of the Super Bowl festivities. The Weeknd will headline the half-time, while Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will team up for the national anthem. America the Beautiful will be performed by ELLE Last week, the NFL said 7,500 healthcare workers, each of whom have been vaccinated against COVID-19, would be welcome as guests to the Super Bowl. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, 43, is making his 10th Super Bowl appearance his first for Tampa and will be looking to win his 7th career championship. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 25, is set to defend his title after winning his first Super Bowl last year. (c) 2021 New York Daily News Visit the New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

