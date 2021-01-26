DVIDS – News – Hollywood, MD receives help from Guard to vaccinate Marylanders





Soldiers from the 224th Medical Company Area Support, Maryland Army National Guard, were called to the St. Marys Volunteer Fire Station to help the St. Marys Department of Health administer the COVID-19 vaccine to members of the community registered via a drive-thru vaccination event on January 21, 2021. St. Marys County really came together and teamed up to make a good effort for this vaccination. I think that’s pretty awesome, said Katie Wells, chief operating officer of the St. Marys Department of Health, whose team has vaccinated more than 5,500 people so far. The Maryland National Guard is made up of citizen soldiers who help their communities overcome natural disasters and emergencies. Since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared a national emergency, vaccine implementation has been crucial in getting our communities back to normal. The most important thing right now is the safety of everyone. We just don’t have enough civilians to do these different things. [The military] is here to help us, said George McKay Sr., a resident of St. Marys County. The vials are guaranteed to have five doses for Pfizer and 10 doses for Moderna, but Katie says they can get an extra dose from most vials, allowing them to use over 100% of their supply. The vaccine registration system only allows people to register for vaccination based on the guaranteed number of vials. Since they can normally get more from each vial, when there are open vials and there are no more people registered, they use a waiting list for those looking to get the vaccine but not. are not yet registered. This way nothing gets lost. Katie said that with so many people needing to be vaccinated, there is an increase in staffing needs. I really think as we are going to do more vaccines in the next few days it will definitely help us because we have more staff available, Katie said. We’re going to be doing operations 7 days a week starting next week, and that will help take the pressure off some of our vaccinators from working daily and just hanging out in different places. I am thrilled to be working with the military, said Carolyn Hutchins, community health nurse vaccinator with the St. Marys County Department of Health. I walked in and saw that everyone was here and everyone has different positions. I felt supported and I had the impression that the cavalry was finally here. Let’s get some help! Even if we were doing good, they are necessary. Cadet Nithin Thambu, member of the 224th MCAS, said, “We are making a big difference. As a national guard, I think our priority is to work with the people who work in the communities and to try to improve it. I think they need us here and were there to help them. Date taken: 21.01.2021 Date posted: 01.25.2021 15:29 Story ID: 387553 Location: HOLLYWOOD, MD, United States Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Hollywood, MD receives help from Guard to vaccinate Marylanders, by 1SG Mitchell Miller, identified by DVIDS, must respect the restrictions indicated on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos