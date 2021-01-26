Entertainment
Trey Songz arrested at Chiefs game after police scuffle over Missouri COVID rule violation
Songz, 36, whose name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, was released on Monday as an investigation continues, Jackson County Sheriff’s spokesman LeVanden Darks said. No charges have been laid.
Songz rep Sydney Margetson declined to comment on Monday.
Songz is a three-time Grammy nominated singer. He earned his third No. 1 on Billboard’s Best R&B Album chart with “Back Home” last year. His two other chart-topping albums are “Trigga” and “Tremaine The Album”. He has also appeared in films such as “Texas Chainshaw 3D”, “Baggage Claim” and he starred in “Blood Brother” in 2018.
In October, Songz posted on Instagram that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He said he takes the disease very seriously and urged his fans to do the same.
Kansas City Police said in a statement that fans of the Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills game have complained about a man not following COVID-19 protocols and other code rules conduct for fans, which includes not being disruptive, intoxicated, or using obscene language.
The statement did not identify the man as Songz and did not say exactly what rules he was breaking.
Police said the man refused to follow orders from private security guards at Arrowhead Stadium and was told to leave. When he refused, officers from the Kansas City Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were called and told he would be arrested if he did not comply, police said.
He hit a policeman and put him in a headache, police said.
TMZ released a video on Monday showing that Songz was not wearing a mask and struggling with several police officers before being taken away in handcuffs.
The video does not show how the confrontation started. Some fans can be heard yelling at the officers to leave him alone.
The video shows at least one officer without a mask and others with masks not fully covering their mouth and nose.
Kansas City Police told The Associated Press officers working on Chiefs games “comply with all mask warrants.”
“He clearly had his mask on before he was assaulted and placed in a headlock,” KCPD spokeswoman Donna Drake said in an email.
Law enforcement officials said several agencies were working on NFL games, making it difficult to know how many other fans could have been expelled or arrested on Sunday.
Earlier this month, Songz was scheduled to perform at a concert in Houston, but police shut it down after seeing hundreds of people lining up to enter the venue, which was supposed to be running at 50% speed. his capacity.
In 2017, Songz was charged with felony assault and assault on a police officer after getting angry when told to end a performance in Detroit. Authorities said microphones and speakers were thrown from the stage during the concert.
Songz pleaded guilty in August 2017 to two counts of disturbing the peace and was sentenced to 18 months probation.
Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
