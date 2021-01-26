Walter Bernstein survived Hollywood blacklist and survived 101 years – BillMoyers.com

This item originally appeared on Common Dreams.

When the brilliant songwriter George Gershwin passed away, writer John O’Hara said that Gershwin had died on July 11, 1937, “but I don’t have to believe it if I don’t want to.

My friend and colleague Walter Bernstein passed away this weekend and I don’t have to believe it either.

You should know about Walter. He was 101 years old and lived a remarkable and courageous life of generous creativity and fierce political commitment to the end. For many years we served on the board of directors of the Writers Guild of America East, and during the decade that I was particularly president, I saw him as my consigliere, the person I could call on. to get wise advice and the union was in trouble and needed help. Many, many others have felt the same.

He would hear the arguments for and against, and then, based on his vast experience, would find a simple and fair solution. Often he summed up with a succinct line of aold vaudeville sketchhe liked, “Pay the two dollars.” In other words, sometimes you have to concede a minor point because otherwise you will end up with a much bigger problem. Compromise is not always the enemy of progress.

“The government wanted him to name names and Walter wouldn’t, so he lived in the shadows all these years, until a few brave souls in the industry broke the blacklist fever. and begin to send back to the country those who are falsely accused of disloyalty. on the wage bill. “

A renowned film and television writer and avid political advocate, Walter’s credits includeFail Safe(about a nuclear confrontation between the United States and Russia),Semi hard(pro football and EST!),Molly Maguires(a hell of a movie about coal mining, work and social justice) andThe front,perhaps the film closest to her heart and the most resonant with her own life.

This is because Walter was one of the last living survivors of the Hollywood blacklist. Between the 1950s and early 1960s, this was a horrific and unholy register of writers, producers, performers and directors who were unofficially banned from working in the television industry. and cinema because of their leftist political opinions and affiliations.

The fronttells the story of a part-time night cashier / bookmaker, played by Woody Allen, who agrees to pose as the author of TV scripts actually written by a group of writers who have to keep their identities hidden out of fear fierce reprisals against McCarthyism. At first apolitical and cynical, over the course of the film Allen’s character slowly grows a spine and ends up in jail when he tells the House Un-American Activities Committee to do something that I continue to believe anatomically. impossible.

Either way, watch the movie. Walter tells the story much better than I do.

The frontwas based on personal experience. During the blacklist he wrote scripts under various pseudonyms for TV shows such asDangerandYou are the, a series hosted by Walter Cronkite in which historical incidents, from the death of Socrates to the trial of Susan B. Anthony, have been treated as current events.

Walter was a member of the American Communist Party until 1956, but resigned after the Soviet invasion of Hungary and Prime Minister Nikita Khrushchev’s denunciation of Stalin’s atrocities. “I had quit the Party,” he wrote, “but not the idea of ​​socialism, the possibility that there could be a system not based on inequality and exploitation.”

There was nothing illegal about his membership in his party, and he felt no need to disown or apologize for his beliefs. But for eight years in film and eleven years on television, his political views were used against him to deny his livelihood. He was featured in a notorious Cold War publication called “Red Channels,” a list of “151 actors, writers, directors, producers, painters, and musicians, along with their alleged Communist or Communist affiliations,” Walter wrote in his fascinating memoir,Upside down. “’Red Channels’ has become the bible of the blacklist movement. There were eight announcements for me, all true

I would have felt insulted if I had not been included. On the other hand, inclusion in even honorable “red chains” meant an automatic blacklist. No one has ever questioned that; it was simply accepted by networks and film studios. There was no government decree behind it, no evidence of illegality, moral turpitude, or worse yet, lack of talent.

AsAssociated pressnational writer Hillel Italywritten in Walter’s obituary, the result of this enraged anti-communist paranoia, “ruined the lives of several of his peers and led some to suicide. Jobs at Bernstein were canceled and old friends stopped talking to him. FBI agents searched his trash, came to his door, and followed him outside.

The government wanted him to name names and Walter wouldn’t, and so he lived in the shadows for all these years, until a few brave souls in the industry broke the blacklist fever and begin to question those who are falsely accused of disloyalty to the country. payroll.

Originally from Brooklyn, descended from Jewish immigrants, he attended Erasmus Hall High School and was a movie buff from the start. Walter was even a film critic for the Dartmouth College student newspaper, until he was fired for shooting the film.Lost horizon.

Six months of intensive language courses in pre-war Europe made him an eyewitness to the rise of fascism and helped awaken his interest in communism as an alternative. Written in 1941, he served in the army during World War II and became a correspondent for the newspaper GI,Yank.

He conquered the world by slipping behind enemy lines and interviewing Josip Broz Tito, the leader of the partisan fighters against the Nazis and the President of Yugoslavia for life. Framed in a bathroom in Walter’s apartment is a page from a comic strip that tells the story of this adventure. Sadly, this trip was one of the things political witch-hunters used against him, citing it as evidence of betrayal. Tito was, after all, a Communist.

The bathroom wall also displays a short letter from Harold Ross, the legendary founding editor ofThe New Yorker, written to playwright and director Moss Hart, who had sent Ross a short piece from Walter’s for publication. Walter ended up writing for the magazine during and after the war.

His first trip to Hollywood was in 1947 when he left to work for writer-director Robert Rossen. Rossen was writing the screenplay forAll the king’s men, novelist Robert Penn Warren’s masterpiece based on a Southern demagogue he modeled after Huey Long of Louisiana. The Hollywood Tena group of left-wing writers, producers and directors had just been called before the House Un-American Activities Committee, but Walter knew he hadn’t done anything seditious and believed he was low enough on the ladder to be safe. He was wrong.

My memories of Walter will include not only the many union meetings we shared, but also the too few lunches and dinners, often with his wife, literary agent Gloria Loomis, including one for my 65th birthday.eanniversary. Each was stimulating, entertaining, and imbued with their distinctive wit and enthusiasm. He’s been a mentor and friend not only to me, my colleagues and many other screenwriters, but also to the students he taught for years at NYU and the young independent filmmakers at Robert Redford’s Sundance Lab.

I also remember a train ride from New York to Washington with Walter and Victor Navasky, the wonderful editor emeritus ofThe nationmagazine. I was a moderator and they appeared on a sign at the National Press Club marking the 60eanniversary of the blacklist (book by VictorNaming namesis an essential history of the time). Walter was 88, Victor 73, and I a 56-year-old boy, but the laughter of our conversation that we tried to keep down almost got us out of the silent car of the train.

Ten years ago, at the behest of the Writers Guild Foundation, Walter and I sat down for a high-profile conversation about his life and career. You can see it allhere(or look below):

And now he’s gone. Walter lived just long enough to see Donald Trump come and go now, at least. Because if you don’t think it can happen here, think again. It happened to Walter Bernstein.