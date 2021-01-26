Ranking the most likely winners of the WWE Royal Rumble match after Go-Home Raw | Launderer report





0 out of 5 Credit: WWE.com Each year, the Royal Rumble opens The Road to WrestleMania. It’s the night when champions are established and challengers are clearly defined, especially in Rumble matches which give their winners the chance to fight for the biggest WWE prizes on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Last year, Drew McIntyre became the star many still thought he could be by winning the men’s match, and Becky Lynch crushed the women’s contest in 2019 to solidify her rise to the top of WWE. Rumble’s match winner speculation defines January, and it can often be the funniest part of the WrestleMania season. This year’s Show of Shows doesn’t have a clear construction beyond the four main champions. Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Sasha Banks and Asuka look set to be the best holders of the title until April 10-11. Who they might face in ‘Mania is hard to predict, however. Even after the last Raw before the Royal Rumble, it remains unclear. Could Bianca Belair or Alexa Bliss achieve a categorical outright victory? Will Big E or Daniel Bryan win for the first time? So many names come to mind. Here are five of the men and women most likely to win Sunday night’s Rumble matches.

1 of 5 Bayley Bayley stole the show in 2020. While some of her work was overshadowed by Sasha Banks, she was arguably the most needed wrestler of the year. Especially when WWE had no fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic, it sometimes wore all three marks. While Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch both won the Women’s Royal Rumble match, The Boss and The Role Model have yet to do so. The SmackDown Women’s Champion can’t get into the match, leaving Bayley as the most talented wrestler to ever win the Rumble that will compete on Sunday. Bayley has faced Banks and Asuka on a number of occasions before, but there’s always a chance she can challenge Io Shirai for the NXT Women’s Championship. Edge

Edge returned to WWE a year ago with a clear message: he was competing in the Men’s Rumble Match for one last run to the top. While it may seem very likely that The Rated-R Superstar will fight Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37, The Viper is embroiled in a battle with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt that could last until The Show of Shows. Drew McIntyre is already facing a WWE Legend in Goldberg at the Royal Rumble, so it might make sense for him to transition to another name that has helped him rise to the top. It’s a dream game for the Scotsman. Likewise, Roman Reigns vs Edge is a contest that makes a lot of sense. The Rated-R Superstar’s chances of victory are tantalizing, but there are several options that make more sense considering whoever takes on Edge in ‘Mania will be a big game.

2 of 5 Shayna baszler

Shayna Baszler was the favorite to win the Women’s Rumble in 2020, and she came close. Since then, however, she has fallen short of expectations at key times. However, she’s still close to the top of the challengers this year. The Queen of Spades has spent much of the past year as the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion with Nia Jax. She got a spotlight on her but didn’t work enough on her own. This should be her year to become the dominant technician she was in NXT. Baszler has yet to have a serious singles match with Asuka or Banks. The two would be perfectly set up for the reboot of one of WWE’s most talented superstars. Shinsuke Nakamura

Few wrestlers had more impetus before the Royal Rumble than Shinsuke Nakamura. The artist more or less won a Gauntlet match to become No.1 in the WWE Universal Championship, but Roman Reigns got involved to make sure he couldn’t come out victorious. Nakamura and Cesaro have spent the past two years near relevance as a tag team but have been largely wasted. The two seem to be on the verge of returning on their own. Of the two, The Artist is better put together after a recent turn of the face to challenge the chef at the table. However, the Japanese wrestler has already won a Rumble and wasn’t built well enough to become one of the few names to win the match twice. He can still find his way to a match with Reigns without winning the Men’s Rumble, however.

3 out of 5 Rhea ripley

Rhea Ripley has been a revelation since making her NXT television debut in October 2017. After joining the black and gold brand, she became one of the biggest stars of all female divisions. And talk of a main roster call has persisted since she lost the NXT Women’s Championship to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36. It seems like the right time. On January 6, The Nightmare lost to Raquel Gonzalez in a contest that felt like a passing of the torch moment. She is not involved in the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and has already lost to current NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai. A Rumble victory would be a perfect setup for Ripley. Raw and SmackDown need at least one more major female star, and she could be a big rival for Asuka or Sasha Banks. Big

Big E was on a roll in 2021 after having the chance to work on his own again after splitting from The New Day in the WWE Draft last October. A former NXT Champion, he has the knack of being one of the best stars in WWE and won the Intercontinental Championship on Christmas Day. As the defending champion, he’s likely to make it to WrestleMania whether he wins the Men’s Rumble or not, but WWE has set up a compelling story with Paul Heyman framing Apollo Crews to defeat him. If Crews was able to defeat Big E with the help of The Advocate, the former New Day man might decide to go after another Heyman client instead.

4 out of 5 Alexa bliss

Alexa Bliss dominated Asuka in a singles match on Monday’s Raw, showing off what she can do when possessed by The Fiend and gaining a ton of momentum in the process. However, the contest ended inconclusive. The Goddess is one of WWE’s most decorated women, but her recent rebirth as a character alongside Bray Wyatt puts her in an excellent position to win the Female Rumble and prepare for a match in which she seems destined. to defeat the Empress of tomorrow. WWE has this perfectly implemented, and the only reason they can avoid the story is if Bliss is to be involved in Wyatt’s rivalry with Randy Orton. Daniel Bryan

Although his win-loss record is not great, Daniel Bryan set the stage for a clear victory. He is one of the most important wrestlers in WWE history and his victory at WrestleMania 30 is a big moment in the company’s history. The Yes Man has yet to win the Men’s Royal Rumble, however. It’s a game that has often been defined by Bryan only because the fans picked up the game for him to win years when it was never intended. But this year seems like the perfect opportunity. Bryan is at the end of his career. After retiring from injury and coming back, he’s unlikely to work full-time much longer. A WrestleMania 37 win and match against Roman Reigns would be a fantastic final push for him.

5 out of 5 Bianca Belair Royal Rumble matches are designed to train new talents. And after three big stars have won the women’s competition since its debut in 2018, it’s time for a new name to take a major hiatus. Bianca Belair has been established as the favorite thanks to her slow rivalry against Bayley on SmackDown in recent weeks. The role model has defeated her before, but only with the help of cheap tactics. Ahead of WrestleMania 37, the EST of WWE looks certain to defeat one of the great wrestlers in history. Winning the Women’s Rumble and defeating Bayley would set her up perfectly for a categorical rise to the top. Belair vs Sasha Banks is a cash game WWE can’t afford to miss, especially with few other options for the Blue Mark. While WWE’s EST isn’t a lock, his victory would seem fitting. Brock Lesnar Brock Lesnar has not been seen on TV since being crushed by Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. He clearly wasn’t interested in wrestling without fans, but he and the Scotsman still have a big game in. them down the line. With the promise of fans attending for this year’s WrestleMania in the same arena that will be home to the Super Bowl, The Beast Incarnate should be set to return for one of their biggest games in years. While he didn’t need to be in the contest, it would be a classic WWE surprise for Lesnar to return after almost a year and his second Men’s Rumble match. This would add to the legacy of a man who has already been built into an all time great by the company.







