Joy Reid is using her defendant position in an ongoing defamation case to do something against L. Lin Wood, the Conservative lawyer who has spent the past two months trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. On Monday, the MSNBC host filed a motion to have Wood’s Pro Hack Vice’s admission revoked in New York City. As a Georgia-based attorney, Wood needs a judge’s permission when he appears in the country in districts where he is not licensed to practice law. For decades, Wood has done this and has become an attorney who has represented notable plaintiffs in libel cases against mainstream media. He has previously represented Richard Jewell for being accused of bombing the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. Most recently, he represented Nicholas Sandmann over stories about a 2019 incident at the Lincoln Memorial, although the Kentucky teenager recently fired Wood. Against Reid, Wood brought a lawsuit on behalf of a Trump supporter named Roslyn La Liberte, who was brought to justice after making comments on social media in response to a posted photo. Last year the lawsuit was relaunched by the 2nd Circuit and it’s a decision that has big implications for media facing libel actions in federal court. Back at the trial stage, Reid’s own lawyers point to Wood’s recent activities as a reason to start him. The court brief describes how he “sought to overthrow the constitution and the rule of law” by “urging the imposition of martial law, making false statements about election results, encouraging the siege of the Capitol. United States and even calling for the arrest and assassination of then Vice President Mike Pence. “ The court record also points to Wood’s recent attack on Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. Wood accused Roberts of arranging an illegal adoption of two young children from Wales through Jeffrey Epstein. Reid also alleges that Wood filed five frivolous lawsuits related to the last election in violation of the ethics rules for lawyers and made false statements in this case even during a conference call to discuss recent events. Although it is rare for a judge to revoke his vice-admissions pro, Wood was recently started on a Delaware case. Wood had no comment on the development other than a promise that he would file a response brief soon.







