Rock found in Brazil looks like ‘Sesame Street’ cookie monster





Even Cookie Monster tweeted about the boulder, saying, “Me, no geologist, but I think this boulder looks a lot like me …”

WASHINGTON Video of a rock formation goes viral due to the stunning resemblance to Cookie Monster from “Sesame Street”. A rock video was first posted to Facebook by Mike Bowers on January 16, who said the agate was from Brazil. Agate is an ornamental stone which is normally made up of quartz and other precious stones. A photo of the Cookie Monster rock was also tweeted by Dr Jacqueline Antonovich on Saturday. The historian of medicine, gender and politics in the American West at Muhlenberg College in Pennsylvania received more than 85,000 retweets on her post. She tweeted later explaining that the image “represents a cross section of a geode that looks like Cookie Monster.” Many people responded to Antonovich’s messages astonished by Muppet’s geological discovery. RELATED: 2020 Sets Another World Temperature Record, NASA Report Says My kind of news day: “Geologist finds rare formation inside rock that looks exactly like Cookie Monster on Sesame Street” pic.twitter.com/rKftbLw804 – Dr. Jacqueline Antonovich (@jackiantonovich) 23 January 2021 “The crazy thing is that the cookie monster formed here millions of years before humans even existed as a species,” a user said. Even Cookie Monster himself tweeted about the rock saying: “Me no geologist, but I think this rock looks a lot like me …” I’m not a geologist, but I think this rock looks a lot like me … https://t.co/444KeOrAbi – Cookie Monster (@MeCookieMonster) 25 January 2021 “The Mindy Project” and “The Office” actress Mindy Kaling also shared her two cents about the rare find on Twitter. “Too much is happening. This rock that looked like Cookie Monster would have rocked the earth in 2014,” Kailing said Tuesday. Too much is happening. This rock that looked like Cookie Monster would have been heartbreaking in 2014 – Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 26, 2021 “The resemblance is strange, Mr. Monster,” someone else tweeted. However, there were also doubts about the legitimacy of the rock and its origins. “Is this candy ‘rock’ that it’s easy to make any shape into? I don’t think this geode is natural. nobody tweeted. RELATED: Caught On Camera: Meteors Passing Through Puget Sound End With Loud ‘Boom’







