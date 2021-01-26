Bollywood celebrates Republic Day 2021





New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): As India celebrates 72nd Republic Day today, several Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to express their wishes on the occasion. With the tricolor hoisted everywhere, celebrities took to social media and showed their love for the nation with moving messages, wishing their supporters a Happy Republic Day. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan shared a heartfelt message for his fans on Republic Day 2021. He tweeted: “January 26th .. Republic Day ….. Happiness, peace, prosperity and .. be in safety … be protected. ” Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut shared a video explaining how our country achieved freedom and extended Republic Day wishes to its supporters. She tweeted: “On this Republic Day, know your constitution and how you got freedom, a lot of people have done a lot of public relations and also been given credit for twisting our history, but the deserving ones just have given their lives, they clearly couldn’t do public relations … HappyRepublicDay2021 “Global star Priyanka Chopra wished her followers on Instagram by sharing photos of various women who have been in governance. She wrote: “I have done a lot of research and reading on women in governance around the world and the impact of their skills on communities and countries. It has been enlightening, fascinating and so insightful to understand the importance of women in leadership. caption, she further shared an interesting piece of information that she came across recently and wrote: “Did you know that there were 15 women in India’s first Constituent Assembly and they helped draft the constitution of India? So inspiring and also a fitting day to celebrate the efforts of all who have helped to build the fundamentals of India. Happy Republic Day. ”Indian musical maestro AR Rahman took to Instagram and with a picture of the Indian flag posted “Happy Republic Day RepublicDay2021 RepublicDay” Republic Day is celebrated in India every year on January 26 to commemorate the day the nation’s Constitution came into effect. Although we gained independence on August 15, 1947, nascent India did not have its own laws which were drafted and finally passed in 1950. (ANI)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos