Pandemic woes create difficult outlook for Hollywood and FilmLA

It has been a tumultuous year for Paul Audley, who for over a decade has led the FilmLA film licensing group.

Last March, most filming in the region was stopped. It was not until June for health officials to authorize the restarting of filming and until the fall for studios and Hollywood unions to agree on the conditions for a safe return to work. The resurgence of the virus this winter has once again thrown the industry into disarray.

FilmLA, which contracts with the city and other municipalities to coordinate filming, has faced its own pressures. With the dropping level of permits, FilmLA’s main source of revenue, Audley has had to put half of its 104 employees on leave.

Revenues for Hollywood-based nonprofits fell to $ 10.7 million as of June 30, 2020, down 20% from the previous year, according to to his latest tax returns.

FilmLA also found itself wedged between film crews eager to get back to work and locals appalled by productions entering their neighborhoods as they were forced to stay home and shut down their businesses.

Audley spoke to The Times about the outlook for production and how to organize it in 2021. Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Have you been disappointed with the slow production these last weeks?

Not really. I think what we saw was that as the number of COVID started to rise in the county, the county public health department and the film industry itself began to look into the situation. and what they should do. Ultimately, the Department of Health asked the film industry to take a break, not shut down.

At the same time, the industry had decided to take its vacation break and extend it until mid-January. I think it was a very responsible thing to do. We are still within 25% of normal production levels that we might normally see at this time of year, which, again, is down from that number in October, November, when we were approaching 50% of normal.

Paul Audley, President of FilmLA (The Headshot Truck LLC)

The Los Angeles County Department of Health has reiterated a call to suspend filming until the end of January, unless absolutely necessary. There are, however, a lot of shows that returned to filming in LA What was the response?

I would say the industry responded to Dr. [Barbara] Ferrers is asking that they haven’t started going back to filming yet based on, you know, our license numbers. I certainly cannot comment on what is happening on the stages. But when it comes to filming on location, we haven’t seen an increase since around mid-December. So they kept the break with the exception, as I mentioned, of some of the smaller productions.

There’s a movie being made and a bit of TV, but for the majority of them it’s pretty much still on hiatus. But we’ve seen a trend … which is that permits are applied for a little earlier than before. Before, they were at most four or five days early. Now they apply a week or more. And what we were seeing was a trend with some of them, particularly scripted TV, canceling or rescheduling as they approach the date and the pandemic has not abated.

What are your expectations for the coming weeks?

If everything follows, like so far, until we see a change in the pandemic numbers, I don’t foresee a real increase in filming.

One of the film shoots [a Michael Bay project] it was a little bigger moved from a neighborhood to a shopping district [in downtown L.A.] on MLK day, knowing that there would be no one around; businesses would be closed. So they’re trying to adapt to places that are, for the most part, places that are less likely to raise public concerns, even though they have extremely strict security protocols in place for the film industry.

Are film crews perhaps experiencing a bigger audience reaction than they might normally expect in Los Angeles?

I think so, but I don’t think it’s huge. So obviously, in the environment, emotions can be stronger for many reasons, including talking about a contagious disease and isolated people and some anger at a person’s ability. sector to work while others are not.

But once we get the chance and they get a chance to read, you know, the information on our website and understand the restrictions on the film industry, it tends to put people in a a much more comfortable position than they would be at the start, they first learn that the shoot would be in their region.

In recent months, FilmLA has faced opposition to filming in the city. A video of a Los Angeles restaurant owner from a film crew catering site next door has gone viral. What is your opinion on this?

We obviously have great empathy for every company that cannot work, including his [Angela Marsden]. However, there was another company that leased this parking lot to the film industry that helps this company stay alive. So it wasn’t just, you know, that the movie industry has arrived. They rented this property.

And the other big difference between the restaurant industry and feeding off the movie set, every person on that movie set has been tested and is re-tested and screened before working on that movie set. And when they eat, they are forced to move away socially. Obviously, a restaurant cannot preselect and pre-test every customer that comes in. And when they were allowed to open, they didn’t make their customers sit six feet or more away while they ate. So it is not the same thing. But we have immense empathy for his response and his reaction to seeing something as his business suffers.

How is FilmLA coping with this pandemic?

Our people have been away since March 12. Quite a few of them stay on leave for us and with the reduced work obviously that reduces the work for the rest of the organization as we move forward. Continued to function fully. We have not been unable to meet our obligations to our municipal clients or the community.

But like any other business, it’s a financial struggle in an environment, especially when it’s been going on for so long and we don’t know how long we’ll be in the position we are in today. So it was OK. But the pressures are exerted as in all companies.

We have put half of the staff on leave. At the beginning of April we brought it down so that we were about 70% of normal in early fall. People’s hours of operation are drastically reduced right now. Federal and other unemployment relief programs have been really, really helpful to our staff who have been put on leave or reduced their hours. I think for every company that had to do this, this is the hardest part of where we are, it’s colleagues and human beings with families who are not working. And it is true in all industries, filming is not exempt.

Can you tell us how big an impact your finances are and if you needed any financial help?

We built up reserves in our business planning for any kind of long-term disruption to filming, be it a natural disaster, and we had a pandemic scenario. We haven’t reached the breakeven point since March. And so this reserve was used to support us and allow us to continue doing our work for the different communities. We do not receive support from any of our government customers. And so were supporting; we planned well, but it depletes this resource over time.

How long do you think you have left before you run out of cash?

We still have months to go before we run out of cash. And we have lines of credit. We just hope we don’t have to come to that.

Can you comment on what you think of the chances of a real stop again?

What has been constant in decisions not to shut down has been the industry’s extreme response to security protocols and the lack of transmission across the industry in its own community or the community at large. It seems that as long as this is true, the industry will be able to continue working at a certain level. But obviously they have some extraordinary restrictions that make it unlikely that we will see a huge return to filming even if the numbers start to improve next month. Until we have a real, system-wide audience vaccination, I don’t see the film industry recovering to its full potential. And so were probably talking about next fall (2021) before we saw him return.

We have to see this industry as people and small businesses because we often think of it as a big monster conglomerate. And when you realize that there are literally thousands of small businesses with 10 or fewer employees in LA County that depend on this industry, it’s important to know that in many ways there’s a lot of gratitude for being able to find a way to continue working safely at this time