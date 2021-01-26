Entertainment
Raya and the Last Dragon: creation of the first Disney film focused on Southeast Asia
Disney has also worked closely with their Southeast Asia Story Trust, a coalition of scholars in a variety of fields including visual anthropology, linguistics, botany, choreography, architecture, martial artists and more. Producer Osnat Shurer, who previously worked with a team of ocean experts for Moana, described the creation of the Southeast Asia Story Trust as a truly organic process. We met many people as we prepared for the research trips, and we met some people on the research trips.
The night markets in Talon, for example, were influenced by the floating markets of Southeast Asia, and the environmental team strove to create the visual density of the stalls, boats, lanterns and delicious food. necessary to make the world feel real and lived in. even included textures like steam from stalls and representations of humidity in the tropical climate. Environmental modeling manager John Aquino was also able to draw on memories of his growing up in the Philippines.
Of course, at the heart of any world are its main characters. The film centers on Raya (voiced by Kelly Marie Tran), an 18-year-old woman who sets out on a hero’s journey to find the remaining dragons of Kumandras, in order to restore safety and harmony to the land. She is physically strong and courageous, yet emotionally closed due to the trauma of losing loved ones at a young age. The writing of the film’s central hero, Raya, was a deeply personal experience for screenwriter Adele Lim, who grew up in Malaysia.
Visual development of Raya and the Last Dragon
As a Southeast Asian woman, Rayas’ character has special meaning for me, Lim said. There is a history of strong female leaders and warriors in the region, and I personally grew up in a family of truly amazing women who inspire and scare me every day too. It is therefore important that the actions and attitude of Rayas embody this same spirit. And you can see it in her leadership and fearlessness, her love of family, the sense of responsibility she takes towards others.
For Qui Nguyen, co-writer and martial arts consultant, the individuality and characterization of Rayas was of particular importance, given stereotypes and symbolic representations of Asian-American characters in the past. When characters who look like me appear in action movies, they’re always portrayed in a certain way: stoic, serious, weirdly obsessed with honoring our family, Nguyen said. Raya is an action star who looks like us too. She is funny. It is ironic. She is intelligent.
The team looked at dozens of possible names for their titular hero in consultation with language experts from the Southeast Asia Story Trust films. When Lim first heard Raya’s name, she had an immediate emotional response. In Malay, it means party and refers to that happy time when people gather around a lot of food, she said.
Disney + Spotlight: February 2021
Rayas’ costumes also went through many iterations, including a sampot, a traditional Cambodian garment made from a rectangular textile tied at the waist to ensure the final design fits her character journey and was based on traditional Southeast Asian clothing. Rather than placing her in the restrictive dress styles that lively female stars have worn in the past, Rayas’ clothes, and even her hairstyle, were designed with her combat prowess in mind. Because she’s a warrior, she really needs to be very agile, said Amy Smeed, head of animation. Throughout the film, Raya is seen fighting with swords, climbing dungeons, and dodging obstacles.
Rayas’ hairstyle has been kept clean and functional, with two braids that keep her line of sight clear. It also helps the audience to see their facial expressions more clearly. The animators also worked with Dr. Steve Arounsack, associate professor of anthropology at California State University, Stanislaus, a visual anthropologist who was part of the Southeast Asia Story Trust, and heavily involved in many of the film’s design elements to create the Rayas hat, the slope of which looks like a stpa.
As a martial arts consultant and co-writer, Qui Nguyen ensured that the action scenes in the film had cohesive fighting styles, realistically based on Southeast Asian martial arts. Rayas’ fighting style is primarily based on the Indonesian pencak silat martial art style, as well as the popular Thai fighting style of Muay Thai. While it was a fantasy, the only thing we didn’t want to do was make our fights fantastic, Nguyen said. No one runs over the treetops or shoots fireballs. Every punch, kick and block was ingrained in real-world physics.
Raya and the Last Dragon Images
The two screenwriters, Lim and Nguyen, are thrilled to have added a Southeast Asian action star to the Disney canon. As a writer and a parent, my goal is to create superheroes for my kids that I have never been able to see, Nguyen said. So to finally be here, to share with the world our very original hero who looks like my family, well, that is an absolute dream come true. It’s a very powerful thing to know that my two Asian American boys will now always have Raya and her motley team representing them in the big Disney universe.
Raya and the Last Dragon hits theaters and on Disney + with special access on March 5.
