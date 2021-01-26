Jane Fonda to receive Cecil B. DeMille award at Golden Globes







Veteran film and television star Jane Fonda will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at this year’s Golden Globes. The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. announced Tuesday morning that Fonda would be the final recipient of the prestigious honor, joining the ranks of past recipients Tom Hanks, Oprah Winfrey, Jodie Foster, Denzel Washington and Robin Williams. The 83-year-old actress and activist will accept the honor at the 2021 ceremony, which airs Feb. 28 at 5 p.m. Pacific on NBC. For more than five decades, the scale of Janes’ work has been rooted in her relentless activism, using her platform to address some of the most important social issues of our time, HFPA President Ali Sar said in a statement. communicated. His undeniable talent has earned him the highest level of recognition, and while his professional life has taken many turns, his unwavering commitment to bringing about change has remained. We are honored to celebrate his accomplishments at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards. A winner of the Golden Globe now seven times, Fonda has already been recognized by the HFPA for her work in Coming Home in 1978, Julia in 1977, Klute in 1972 and Tall Story in 1960. She has also won the Oscar twice for the lead actress, for Coming Home and Klute. On the television side of things, Fondas hit Netflix series Grace and Frankie won a Golden Globe nomination in 2016 for her longtime friend and costar Lily Tomlin. The sitcom, which is slated to end with its upcoming seventh season, has also been nominated over the years for multiple Emmy Awards. In addition to Fondas’ myriad of on-screen credits, the HFPA celebrates its behind-the-scenes activism on behalf of women, indigenous communities, workers and the environment. Most recently, Fonda has become known for conducting Friday fire drill star demonstrations urging lawmakers in Washington, DC to act on climate change. Dressed in her firefighter red coat, Fonda has been proudly arrested several times during her Friday fire drill protests, which she brought to Los Angeles shortly before the COVID-19 lockdown. Since then, she has regularly hosted virtual events with climate activists on social media amid the pandemic. I had no idea this was going to happen, Fonda told The Times last February of his environmental crusade. It was an instinct. I might be famous and white and privileged, but when I feel the need for something I usually find a lot of people who feel the same need. … With the Fridays of fire drills, rallies, civil disobedience, the risky arrest seduced many people.







