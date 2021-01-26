Anthony Chen teams up with ‘wet season’ cast on pandemic drama – Deadline





EXCLUSIVE: Filmmaker Anthony Chen reunites with his Ilo Ilo and Rainy season stars Yeo Yann Yann and Koh Jia Ler on the third film in his “ grow up ” trilogy, We are all strangers. Today we can reveal details about the pandemic drama, which was recently announced for the 2021 Berlinale co-production market. Singaporean filmmaker Chen, winner of the Camera d’Or at Cannes 2013, is scheduled to begin production in spring 2022. The film will continue the director’s exploration of domestic relationships and family dynamics and will address themes of privilege, class and inequalities as they are highlighted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The film was born out of Chen’s concern for his young actor Jia Ler as he faces the brutality of the adult world. Filming can only begin after the actor has completed his compulsory military service. Feature film will likely be festival-ready a decade after director and actor first collaborated on Chen’s well-received debut Ilo Ilo, which took place in Cannes in 2013. Both Ilo Ilo and Rainy season traveled the festival circuit and won numerous awards. Rainy season performed in Toronto and London and won Yeo Yann Yeo the prestigious Best Actress award at the Golden Horse Awards. It will be distributed by Strand Releasing in the United States in Spring / Summer 2021. Both films have been shortlisted for entry into the Singapore International Oscars and both have been sold by Paris-based company Memento. Ilo Ilo, set in the 1990s in Singapore, traces the friendship between the Filipino nanny Teresa and her young charge Jiale. In Rainy season, a teacher and a high school student in Singapore form a bond that affirms life. Chen is represented by United Talent Agency in the United States and United Agents in the United Kingdom.







