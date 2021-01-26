Golden Globes: Jane Fonda to receive Cecil B. DeMille Award





The 83-year-old legend will become the 67th and 16th recipient of the HFPA’s highest honor.

Jane fonda, who is now in the 61st year of his Hollywood career, will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the virtual Golden Globe Awards on February 28, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association reported on Tuesday. The 83-year-old daughter of the Golden Age star Henry fonda and winner of two Oscars and three competitive Golden Globe Awards (plus four special Globes) will become the 67th and 16th recipient of the HFPA’s Highest Honor for a Film Professional, which has been presented since 1952. (The Carol burnett The price is the equivalent for people primarily known for their television work.) Chosen by the HFPA Board of Directors for an award intended to celebrate “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment”, she will follow in the footsteps of Walt disney, Judy Garland, John wayne, Frank Sinatra, Oprah winfrey, Tom hanks and yes, his father, who was the recipient in 1980. “The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is very proud to present the 2021 Cecil B. DeMille Award to Jane Fonda,” said HFPA President Ali sar said in a statement. “For over five decades, the scale of Jane’s work has been rooted in her relentless activism, using her platform to address some of the most important social issues of our time. His undeniable talent has earned him the highest level of recognition. her professional life has taken many turns, her unwavering commitment to evoking change has remained. We are honored to celebrate his accomplishments at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards. “ Fonda will soon be seen in Netflix’s seventh and final season Grace and Frankie, which would become Netflix’s longest-running original series. She is also very active in the fight against climate change, raising awareness through her Fire Fridays and a book published last fall, What can I do? My path from climate despair to action.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos