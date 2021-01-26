Michelin guide after pandemic removes stars from chefs, including Jason Atherton

For weeks, chefs across the country trembled with anticipation, wondering if the Michelin Guide would anoint them with that coveted star – or savagely snatch their prize.

Many believed that during the pandemic, inspectors would not be cruel enough to remove a star from the chefs who were fighting to stay afloat. But while many were elated – especially two Londoners Clare Smyth and Helene Darroze who received three stars each – two of Britain’s most famous chefs were quietly withdrawing their awards.

Jason Atherton was a chef who lost. He managed to keep his central London restaurant, Social Eating House, afloat during a period of minimal attendance in the capital and multiple closures. The restaurant has enjoyed a Michelin star since 2011. But this year, without warning or explanation, it was downgraded to zero stars. While the famous cook has one star for his London venue City Social, seeing his pride and joy demoted in such a difficult year will likely be a blow.

Many restaurateurs have found they have to adapt during the pandemic as their clientele changes. Nathan Outlaw, a protégé of Rick Stein, served a 140 tasting menu at his restaurant in Port Isaac, Cornwall. However, to be more accessible to the local community and to be able to fill the room, he opted for an a la carte menu, allowing diners to choose between a frugal dish and a glass of wine, or to have a blast of several courses. . These efforts caused his restaurant to lose a Michelin star.

Sources from the prestigious awards body told The Telegraph that they were not giving reasons for the individual demotions, but that restaurants that had changed their style this year had lost stars. They insisted that removing the stars was important to maintain the quality of the Michelin Guide.

However, most disagree. While many chefs will not speak on the record for fear of upsetting Michelin and losing their stars, many are privately enraged at the reductions.

A Michelin-starred London chef told The Telegraph: The stripping of Michelin stars now seems unnecessary and will be a kick in the teeth for the hardworking chefs and employees involved in these restaurants. What won’t hurt too much is business, as Michelin stars just don’t influence the number of customers with something like the influence they once had.

A restaurateur who runs a star-studded venue described the awards body as a mafia-type entity, adding that it was extremely unfair, but the team would be mad at me if I did anything to compromise our star.

Gary Usher, who runs the Elite Bistros restaurant chain in the Northwest, was less discreet.

He said I don’t give a fuck about knocking them down, adding that removing stars during the pandemic is really disgusting and they should be ashamed of themselves.

He added: Michelin is losing a bit of its advantage, it has been doing it for 10 years, it is still the most important and the most important for everyone. There’s no denying the impact of Michelin stars on restaurants – that’s what most chefs are looking for. When they take the stars, they should have a responsibility to go with it. When you give someone a star, you change their life. They’re going to get busier and busier, make more money, employ more people, and that goes hand in hand with mental health. You must take this responsibility when you remove it. We need an explanation and they don’t give it.

How can you do this to people – especially during the pandemic?

Restaurant critics have also spoken out against the decision. William Sitwell, Telegraph restaurant critic and Masterchef judge, said removing stars was tasteless.

He explained: It’s wonderful for those with stars who’ve kept stars, but it’s kinda tasteless to have these heads shaking while waiting for the news. To be honest and rude, removing stars from restaurants that haven’t closed in this climate is pretty tasteless. I think Michelin should have a quiet period, but I guess they can’t stop the PR for their tires so they can’t help themselves.

What we need right now is a warm fuzzy feeling in hospitality – to remove is as cruel as it is rude and stupid. I feel for Jason but these people benefited from the good grades they got. Michelin are a little bothered. The normal dinner party would be completely perplexed that a star could be removed or given. Everyone in the company is trying to curl up and find ways to work and attract people, to be economically smart, and if you take Michelin seriously it’s a blow to get a star removed. because you are literally trying to survive.