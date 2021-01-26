





FILE – Actress Jane Fonda appears at the 71st Cannes International Film Festival, in southern France, on May 12, 2018. The Golden Globes will award the Cecil B. DeMille Prize to Fonda at the 78th awards ceremony next month. (Photo by Arthur Mola / Invision / AP, file)

Photo: Arthur Mola, Arthur Mola / Invision / AP



Photo: Arthur Mola, Arthur Mola / Invision / AP

Jane Fonda to receive the Cecil B. DeMille Golden Globes Award

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Jane Fonda has cemented herself in Hollywood appeal as a chameleon actor and social activist, and now the Golden Globes will honor her illustrious career with its highest honor. Fonda will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 78th annual awards ceremony on February 28, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association reported on Tuesday. A member of one of America’s most distinguished acting families, Fonda has captivated and inspired fans as well as critics in films such as “Klute” and “Coming Home”. Fonda, the daughter of Oscar winner Henry Fonda and sister of Peter Fonda, has made an off-screen impact by creating organizations to support women’s equality and prevent teenage pregnancy and improve adolescent health. She posted a workout video in 1982 and was active on behalf of liberal political causes.



In a statement, HFPA President Ali Sar applauded the Golden Globe winner’s decorated career and “relentless activism”. “His undeniable talent has earned him the highest level of recognition,” Sar said of Fonda. “Although his professional life has taken many turns, his unwavering commitment to bringing about change has remained.”

The DeMille Award is presented annually to a “person who has made an incredible impact on the entertainment world”. Past recipients are Tom Hanks, Jeff Bridges, Oprah Winfrey, Morgan Freeman, Meryl Streep, Barbra Streisand, Sidney Poitier and Lucille Ball. Nominations for the next Globes show are expected to be announced on February 3.

Fonda, 83, has been nominated for five Oscars and won two for the thriller “Klute” and the compassionate anti-war drama “Coming Home”. She had other major films including “The China Syndrome”, “The Electric Horseman” with Robert Redford and “9 to 5” with Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton. She stars in the Netflix TV series “Grace & Frankie”. Fonda gained notoriety in the 1970s when she traveled to northern Vietnam during the height of the Vietnam War protests and posed for photos next to an anti-aircraft gun. She has come under heavy criticism for her decision – which she has repeatedly apologized for – to pose in the photo that gave her the nickname “Hanoi Jane”.

In 2014, Fonda received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Film Institute. She launched the Jane Fonda Fund for Women Directors of IndieCollect, an organization aimed at supporting the restoration of films directed by women around the world. Fonda was arrested on Capitol Hill while peacefully protesting climate change in 2019, an action dubbed Fire Drill Fridays. For its 80th birthday, Fonda raised $ 1 million for each of its nonprofits, the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential and the Women’s Media Center. She also sits on the board of directors and has donated $ 1 million to Donor Direct Action, an organization that supports frontline women’s organizations to promote women’s equality. Fonda’s book, “What Can I Do? My Path from Climate Despair to Action ”, published last year, details his personal journey with Fire Drill Fridays.

