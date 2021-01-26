From Celina Jaitly to Ranvir Shorey, Bollywood Celebs Condemn Violence at Delhi Farm Tractor Rally | Hindi Film News – Bollywood





As the whole nation celebrates the 72nd Republic Day of India on January 26, the nation’s capital has witnessed massive protests by farmers against the new farm laws. Things got worse when groups of farmers attempted to break through barricades and cement barriers with tractors at Mukarba Chowk in Delhi. In addition, the buses were vandalized and a flag was thrown at the Fort Rouge, near the tricolor. Condemning the same, several Bollywood actors like Ranvir Shorey and Celina Jaitly used their Twitter handles to raise their voices against the violent protest by the farmers. While Celina wrote: “JAI JAWAAN! DISAPPOINTED IN OUR KISAANS !! They put our great nation to shame on our 72nd # RepublicDay. Their insinuators ruined our tricolor pride in celebrating the glory of the world’s greatest democratic constitution and the brave heart of our nation. # RepublicDay2021, ”Ranvir wrote,“ Farmers only have the right to protest peacefully, no vandalism and violence. This elected government. has the right to legislate on the reform ”. He added: ‘I would rather sit comfortably in my air conditioning room and then riot and vandalize the capital on Republic Day for laws legislated by an elected government. And if you don’t want tear gas, stick to the routes the police have designated for the protests. Thank you.’ Shortly after, Kangana Ranaut also reacted to the violence that took place in New Delhi during the rally of agricultural tractors on Republic Day and questioned Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas about it. Sharing a photo of a man, who is seen climbing a pole and flying a saffron flag just below the tricolor at the Red Fort, Kangana wrote: ‘You have to explain this @diljitdosanjh @priyankachopra The whole world is laughing at us today, yahi chahiye tha na tum logon ko !!!! Congratulations!’ She added: ‘Six brands canceled contracts with me, some were already signed, some were closing and said I called the farmer terrorists so they couldn’t have me as their ambassador. Today I want to say that every Indian who supports these riots is also a terrorist, including anti-national brands. In another tweet, Kangana wrote: ‘This will be the image the whole world flashes, embarrass every Indian and make us all look like gawar slaves, our foreign investors, our economy, our image, everything will take huge blows … we take a step forward. they drag us 100 steps down. They won again … sad! Priyanka and Diljit have yet to answer Kangana’s question and a response from them is still awaited. Read moreRead less

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos