Will ‘Karate Kid’ actor Sean Kanan return in ‘Cobra Kai’?

Fans of The Karate Kid franchise and its off-shoot series know all about the Cobra Kai uniform and the mottoit stands for: Strike first. Hit hard, no mercy.

Palm Springs resident and actor Sean Kanan described the uniform as iconic. He should know: he wore it for his role as villainous Mike Barnes in The Karate Kid Part III.

There is something about wearing that black and gold sleeveless uniform. You feel empowered and like a badass, Kanan said.

Kanan is now watching a new generation of actors like Jacob Bertrand, Xolo Mariduea and Peyton List wear the uniform in “Cobra Kai,” which debuted on Netflix this month.

The third season of the series, which was previously posted on YouTube, brings back characters from the original “Karate Kid” films played by Elisabeth Shue, Tamlyn Tomita, Yuji Okumoto and some of the original members of Cobra Kai. The end of the third season leaves open the possibility of a return by actor Thomas Ian Griffith and the character of Kanans from the third film.

I think (the creators) would love to work with everyone, Kanan said. At least 50 people a day are reaching out to me on Instagram to ask if I’m coming back for season four. I think there is a definite possibility, but I cannot confirm or deny.

When Cobra Kai premiered on YouTube Premium (formerly YouTube Red) in 2017, it introduced a new generation of fans to The Karate Kid franchise and the backstory of its main characters Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Johnny Lawrence. (William Zabka) and Sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove).

The series was acquired by Netflix last June. His third seasonwas watched by 41 million householdsand is already renewed for a fourth season.

Kanan credits the way creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg set the series into a new era by flipping the original script of LaRusso bullied by Lawrence. He called out the genius of the movement and said he loved the 80s nostalgia.

I think it’s a hard thing to do because you are attracting a new audience. A lot of people, young children, saw Cobra Kai and had to go back to watch The Karate Kid, Kanan said.

I was a part of all this’ 80s zeitgeist, like Johnny with hair metal music, the (Pontiac) Firebird and all that stuff. For me it’s fun, ”Kanan said. But for many young children who watch the show, that’s not their point of reference. For producers and writers, it’s a fine line for guys of our generation, but without losing young children interested in the world of Karate Kid and young actors in the series.

As a successful actor who has appeared on the General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful soap operas as well as the Amazon Prime Studio City series, Kanan said he has received requests from fans for autographed shots several times before. per month. Henow receives 75 or more, mostly from Cobra Kai fans, he said.

Currently he is writing a motivational book called “Way Of The Cobra” which also includes some of his experiences filming “The Karate Kid Part III”. Kanan says the book will be published by Flip Creative Publishing and should be released within the next two. month. He has also appeared on several podcasts related to “Cobra Kai” to discuss Mike Barnes’ game.

He almost died while filming ‘The Karate Kid’

Growing up in New Castle, Pennsylvania, Kanan studied martial arts at a school affiliated with the Japan Karate Federation. He attended Boston University before moving to Los Angeles in 1987, and his sensei encouraged him to continue his acting activities while completing his degree in political science at UCLA. He graduated in 1989.

Actor Pat Morita’s stunt double Fumio Demura encouraged him to try out the role of Mike Barnes in an open audition with 2,000 prospects.

“The Karate Kid Part III” director John G. Avildsen pushed his way through the line and asked Kanan to improve a dialogue to intimidate another character.

Kanan left the audition confident he won the role, but described feeling “overwhelmed” days later when the studio called and said they had hired someone else.

But a week later, he says, they called him back to tell him to report to the producer’s office where he was confirmed for the role of Mike Barnes.

On set, however, he performed a stunt where he fell sideways, then noticed pain in his left thigh when production took a Christmas break in 1988.

He treated it with aspirin and continued to Las Vegas with a friend. On Christmas Day, he collapsed at the Dunes Hotel and Casino and was rushed to hospital. He punctured his omentum and was bleeding inside, which was made worse by aspirin and required emergency surgery to save his life.

He spent the next few days walking around the hospital floor. After being able to do 10 laps, Kanan withdrew against the doctor’s advice, returned to the set and filmed all of his remaining scenes on schedule, he said.

Avildsen’s widow, actress Tracy Brooks Swope, said Kanan followed the “Miyagi Method” of “never giving up”.

“He came back to work on his own, never gave up and he was great,” Brooks Swope said.

Even though Kanan played the villain, he got along well with castmates Morita and Macchio.

Describing the film’s final scenes at the karate tournament, Kanan laughed as he remembered the clip where he made fun of Macchio after punching him in the face.

“It was from a friend of mine named Jimmy who I grew up with. Healways was doing that (facial gesture) and I thought it was funny, ”Kanan said. “And everything about ‘Your karate is a joke’ was ad-libbed. I think there is the reality of the fact that the producers didn’t know it at the end of the day.”

Thinking back to his role, Kanan pointed out that he was “actually a nice guy.” As an ambassador for anti-bullying organization Boo2Bullying, he plays role-playing images when he walks into classrooms and asks, “Would you believe this guy was being bullied?”

“I tell them how I was bullied all the time when I was little,” Kanan said. “Suddenly I’m creating a channel where I can talk to these kids, make a difference and reach out to them. The fight against bullying is something that I’m extremely passionate about. I never would have guessed 30 years ago when I was. made this movie. It allows me to facilitate change in something that has touched me deeply. “

He found success in soap operas

After “The Karate Kid Part III”, Kanan appeared in the 1990 television series “The Outsiders” and the 1991 films “Rich Girl” and “Hot Shots!”

He made the decision to return to the acting class and appeared in some stage productions before being caston “General Hospital” in 1993 when singer Ricky Martin and Vanessa Marcil were also in the show. At the time, the show touched on relevant social issues, including the portrayal of a character with AIDS.

“I have so many gay friends and it occurred to me to be a character that was sort of the Greek refrain for ignorance,” Kanan said. “I’ve told a lot of my gay friends about it and they’ve been like, ‘Look, you know you’re telling an important story and if you’re going to be a cog in the wheel that helps tell that story then be in. that role. ‘ Once I kind of wrapped my head, I was really proud of it. “

Kanan currently appears in the Amazon Prime series “Studio City” as veteran soap opera actor Sam Stevens, whose life is filled with personal and family issues. The show also addresses issues such as LGBTQ and transgender discrimination, ageism and suicide.

“Studio City” won five Daytime Emmy Awards in July and is being renewed for more episodes. He is one of the show’s writers with his eight-year-old wife, Michele Kanan.

“There aren’t too many people who can talk about what it’s like to work on one soap opera, or multiple soap operas, on and off for three decades,” Kanan said. “I know what this world is like. I also know what it is. Loves being a guy who is no longer the young man on the show going into the older veteran category.”

Raising five children from previous relationships between them, he and Michele decided to leave Los Angeles for Palm Springs eight years ago in search of a calmer life.

“I grew up in a small town in western Pennsylvania where you walked the streets, saw people and said hello. There’s none of that in Los Angeles, ”Kanan said. “I like it here in Palm Springs, you go downtown and you meet five people you know. I go to a restaurant or to the dry cleaners, it’s like they know who I am and I like it.

Desert Sun reporter Brian Blueskye covers the arts and entertainment. Hecan be contacted at [email protected] or on Twitter at @bblueskye. Support local news, subscribe to The Desert Sun.