Lego Vidiyo is a new version of TikTok based on augmented reality for your minifigures





Lego launches new augmented reality social video service called Vidiyo This will allow users to create their own video and dance clips and share them with their friends, while applying their own effects and styles to the videos. It looks a lot like TikTok but caters to young kids with strict moderation built in and a Lego twist that causes most of the UI to be built in real world Lego bricks instead of tipping into an app. To create a Vidiyo, users will need to download the app and select a song (the toy company is partnering with Universal Music Group, so there will be a wide variety of licensed songs from real groups to choose from, like 5 Seconds of Summer or Imagine Dragons). But instead of just selecting a filter and dancing, kids will instead scan a Lego minifigure to play in the video, as well as all of the 2 x 2 Lego BeatBit bricks that unlock the various digital AR effects in the app. Then the kids can dance to the music alongside a life-size version of their Lego character in AR before editing and sharing the clip. One of the key aspects that Lego hopes to set Vidiyo apart is its content moderation. All content uploaded to the app must first pass a moderation test, and any content that contains personally identifying information like real people in a video will not be allowed to be uploaded. (Although kids can still watch their videos featuring themselves locally.) There is still a lot of information Lego has yet to reveal about Vidiyo, including the pricing of the sets, but the company promises that more information will be available before the first Lego Vidiyo products launch on March 1.

