USA TODAY Launches 33rd Ad Counter Contest | Business

USA TODAY, part of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI), has launched its 33rd Ad Meter program, the first rating and public opinion gauge on Super Bowl commercials. This year the competition is presented by Kia Motors and includes an array of new program elements.
Ad Meter attendees can log in, watch and rate this year’s Super Bowl commercials starting Wednesday, February 3. Each participant must rate all commercials served during the Super Bowl for their ratings to be considered. To sign up as a reviewer and keep up to date with news and updates regarding advertisements, visit admeter.usatoday.com.
In addition to the traditional Ad Meter rating, USA TODAY Sports is launching Verizon-sponsored Replay Ratings as another measurement tool for superlative categories that will name ads as the most comical, inspiring, heartwarming, action-packed, and best teaser. . Participants can start voting from Monday February 8 to Thursday February 11.
Ad Meter is always a buzz for the advertising community during the Super Bowl, and we’re excited to be part of Ad Meter again this year, said Russell Wager, vice president, marketing, Kia Motors America. As the proud winner of the 2017 Ad Meter, at Kia we are longtime fans of this annual pop culture event and look forward to not only the Super Bowl game itself, but the friendly competition as well. between advertisers as they vie for first place.
For a second year, the USA TODAY and YouTubes strategic partnership will provide sentiment analysis and data insight to the Ad Meter platform. All ads classified in USA TODAYs Ad Meter will also be organized in an exclusive USA TODAY Ad Meter playlist on YouTube AdBlitz.
The Super Bowl commercials have become as important as the game itself. We will all be watching closely this year to see how brands approach their message and how consumers react, ”said Chris Pirrone, vice president and general manager of USA TODAY Sports Media. Ad Meter will be very competitive this year and was excited to provide our annual metrics and consumer analytics, in partnership with Kia, Verizon and YouTube.
Ad Meter fans will be able to engage socially in exciting ways this year. Starting today, fans can leverage a unique augmented reality filter on USA TODAY and USA TODAY Sports Instagram pages which allows fans to share their excitement for this year’s Ad Meter competition with their social network.
The 2021 Super Bowl Ad Meter winner will be announced on Monday, February 8 at 8:30 a.m.ET. All Super Bowl commercials and leaderboard results will be available at admeter.usatoday.com. Following the results announcement, USA TODAY will host “Ad Meter Live” at noon ET. The USA TODAY hosted video show Ralphie Aversa, host of USA TODAY’s Entertain This !, will feature industry experts including Adweek Editor-in-Chief Stephanie Paterik and USA TODAY National Sports Columnist Nancy Armor for his comments on the ads and Ad Meter results.
Founded in 1982, USA TODAY reflects the pulse of the nation, serving as the host of the American conversation by delivering engaging, high-quality content through unique visual storytelling across all platforms. A media innovator, USA TODAY reaches over 90 million unique visitors every month on digital platforms, with over 25 million downloads of our award-winning app. USA TODAY is owned by Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI).
