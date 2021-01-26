Which Oscar-nominated supporting actors had more screen time than the principals?

When the Oscar categories for Supporting Actor were introduced in 1937, two films (“Dodsworth” and “Romeo and Juliet”) each received a Principal nomination and a Supporting nomination. A third, “My Man Godfrey,” immediately made Oscar history by winning a nomination in each of the four categories. In all three cases, support applicants had less screen time than corresponding prospects, as was and continues to be expected.

The reverse did not happen until 1950, when John Ireland was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for a longer performance in “All the King’s Men” than that given by his co-star, winner for Best Actor Broderick Crawford. Since then, 10 other supporting male nominees have posted a higher total screen time than their nominated co-stars. Here’s a look at each instance, in order of the smallest to the largest screen time difference.

1997: William H. Macy (“Fargo”) – 27 minutes, 7 seconds

0 minutes, 38 seconds longer Frances mcdormand (26 minutes, 29 seconds)

“Fargo” begins as a story about financially struggling Jerry Lundegaard (Macy), and the entire movie stays centered on his narrative, even when Chief Constable Marge Gunderson (McDormand) is featured after the first third and begins to draw l ‘Warning. Despite their nearly equal screen times, Macy’s was relegated to the Best Supporting Actor category, while McDormand ended up winning the Best Actress award. He lost against Cuba Gooding, Jr. (“Jerry Maguire” – 27:12).

2002: Ethan hawke (“Training Day”) – 1 hour, 14 minutes, 27 seconds

1 minute, 11 seconds longer Denzel Washington (1 hour, 13 minutes, 16 seconds)

Unlike the “Fargo” nominee pair, Hawke and Washington spend almost all of their scenes together, and their screen times are between 60 and 62 percent of the movie. Even so, they did not have the honor of competing in the category of best actor. Although the plot is based on a day in the life of Hawke’s character, he received a supporting placement. He lost against Jim broadbent (“Iris” – 38:38).

1976: Brad Dourif (“One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”) – 24 minutes, 8 seconds

1 minute, 31 seconds longer Louise Fletcher (22 minutes, 37 seconds)

Fletcher received a Best Actress Oscar for her portrayal of Nurse Mildred Ratched, who has since become revered as one of the most memorable movie villains. However, the character appears in less than 17% of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” and many of his patients, including Billy Bibbit (Dourif), have screen time totals that match or exceed his. Dourif lost against George burns (“The Sunshine Boys” – 43:21).

SEE Oscars 2021 Predictions: Best Supporting Actor

1969: Jack albertson (“The subject was roses”) – 1 hour, 3 minutes, 20 seconds

More than 3 minutes and 44 seconds Patricia neal (59 minutes, 36 seconds)

By the time of his victory in 1969, Albertson broke the record for the longest winning performance for Best Supporting Actor, and still holds it in percentage terms. Given the screen times of his co-stars, however, the records lose their meaning. There are only three main actors in “The Subject Was Roses”, all of which shoot between 59 and 67 minutes (or 55 to 62% of the film). Albertson sits almost exactly in the middle, while Best Actress nominee Neal has the lowest amount.

1985: Haing S. Ngor (“The Killing Fields”) – 1 hour, 3 minutes, 28 seconds

6 minutes and 5 seconds Sam Waterston (57 minutes, 23 seconds)

As with “The Subject Was Roses,” the supporting contestant for “The Killing Fields” ended up winning, while the lead contestant didn’t. Large portions of the film are devoted to Dith Pran (Ngor) and his survival from the Cambodian genocide, but he was classified as a secondary character in the story under narrator Sydney Schanberg (Waterston).

1950: John Ireland (“All the King’s Men”) – 1 hour, 13 minutes, 18 seconds

10 minutes, 57 seconds on Broderick Crawford (1 hour, 2 minutes, 21 seconds)

In 1950, Ireland’s performance as journalist Jack Burden became the first to appear on this list and was the longest ever nominated in the Supporting Men category at the time. Indeed, up to this point, less than 25% of the more than 200 nominated performances in the two main categories had exceeded its screen time by more than 73 minutes. He lost against Dean jagger (“Twelve O’Clock High” – 38:10).

1954: Robert strauss (“Stalag 17”) – 56 minutes, 40 seconds

19 minutes, 2 more seconds William holden (37 minutes, 38 seconds)

This is a perfect illustration of why screen time does not automatically determine category placement. Strauss is in nearly 16% more of “Stalag 17” than Best Actor winner Holden but his Sgt. “Animal” Kuzawa is a comic relief character whose screen time consists largely of group shots and background appearances. The overall narrative impact of both roles is what matters in this case. Strauss lost to Frank Sinatra (“From here to eternity” – 20:11).

1964: Melvyn douglas (“Hud”) – 41 minutes, 21 seconds

19 minutes, 30 seconds longer Patricia Neal (21 minutes, 51 seconds)

Prior to “The Subject Was Roses,” Neal’s first performance nominated for Best Actress was also short, making her the first of four actors to be involved more than once in this type of situation. She and Douglas are the only ones on this list to have won Oscars for their performances, with her being promoted to Leader despite appearing in less than 20% of “Hud.” Despite his lead over Neal, Douglas’s screen time still falls 30 minutes and 31 seconds below that of best actor nominee Paul Newman.

TO PREDICT Oscar nominations 2021 until March 15

1971: Gene Hackman (“I never sang for my father”) – 1 hour, 8 minutes, 9 seconds

24 minutes, 0 seconds longer Melvyn douglas (44 minutes, 9 seconds)

Seven years after Douglas had well surpassed Patricia Neal’s screen time in “Hud” as a supporting actor, he was embroiled in the opposite situation when he received his only nomination for best actor for a performance. less than three more minutes. Gene Hackman was placed in the supporting category for his role as son of Douglas, despite appearing in over 74% of the film. With a current total of five acting nominations, this remains Hackman’s longest Oscar-nominated performance of over 14 minutes. He lost against John mills (“Ryan’s Daughter” – 26:07).

1973: Al Pacino (“The Godfather”) – 1 hour, 6 minutes, 22 seconds

26 minutes, 12 seconds longer Marlon Brando (40 minutes, 10 seconds)

The first of Pacino’s nine Oscar nominations came to play Michael Corleone, a role he went on to reprise in two sequels. With the first film focused on Michael’s reluctant rise to power in his Mafia family, Pacino has by far the most screen time among the cast, but Brando was recognized as the sole leader. The blatant nature of the support placement was so noticeable that Pacino chose to protest the 1973 Academy Awards by not participating. He lost against Joel gray (“Cabaret” – 19:38).

nineteen eighty one: Timothy hutton (“Ordinary people”) – 1 hour, 5 minutes, 4 seconds

32 minutes, 18 seconds longer Mary tyler moore (32 minutes, 46 seconds)

Hutton not only broke Jack Albertson’s record for the longest winning performance for Best Supporting Actor in less than two minutes, but the screen time difference in this case from “The Subject Was Roses” is eight times more. big. Despite being 19 at the time of his debut filming, Hutton was treated like a child actor by Oscar voters. While the actors who played his parents (Moore and Donald sutherland) campaigned as a leader, he was mistakenly pushed into the support category, revealing biases based on age and industry status that persist decades later.

Make your Gold Derby predictions now. Download our free and easy app to Apple / iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans as well as our experts and editors to get the best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champions. Can you dominate our estimated rankings next? Always remember to keep your predictions up to date as they impact our latest on-tour odds, which terrifies chefs and Hollywood stars. Don’t miss the fun. Express yourself and share your huffy opinions on our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders hide out every day to keep up with the latest rewards. Everyone wants to know: what do you think? Who are you planning and why?