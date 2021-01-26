AKA West Hollywood Ultra-Luxurious Serviced Apartments Open Doors to Weekly Stays





WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., January 26, 2021 / PRNewswire / – A.K.A , the international brand synonymous with luxury long stays in world-class cities, today announced that AKA West Hollywood will begin accommodating stays of seven nights or more to complement the property’s 30-day + stay model, to better meet the needs of travelers seeking temporary accommodation. AKA West Hollywood’s discerning clientele, including creative nomads, entertainment industry insiders, and residents in transition, now have more flexible home-away-from-home options, delivering peace of mind as they go. as their plans and needs change. In addition, those who plan to upgrade to West Hollywood can now test the neighborhood like a local before committing, by booking a stay of a week or more at AKA West Hollywood. (PRNewsfoto / AKA)

“The way we live and travel is undergoing a radical change. Today, embracing flexibility and freedom of choice is the true meaning of luxury,” said Larry korman, Chairman of AKA and Co-CEO of Korman Communities. “Providing a comfortable place for people to stay for a week, a month or more, while they are working on movies or other commercial projects, or transitioning through home repairs, relationships or medical stays, has always been the backbone of the AKA brand. We are delighted to expand our offering at AKA West Hollywood and invite residents to immerse themselves in the vibrant culture of this creative city with flexible stay options and the highest quality extended stay experience. “ Located at the intersection of La Cienega and Sunset boulevards, the 110 sophisticated furnished residences at AKA West Hollywood consist of spacious studios, one- and two-bedroom suites, as well as luxury penthouses with stunning views from Downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean. Co-designed by the Angels-studios of Skidmore, Owings & Merrill and Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects, the property’s contemporary feel and intuitive Resident Services team are complemented by signature amenities designed to meet the needs of residents. New Sabbatical Experience Aims to Help Residents Find New Purpose, LA Style

To celebrate the property’s new, more flexible stay options, AKA West Hollywood presents a Sabbatical experiencefor residents to take a mental, physical and emotional break to reflect, recharge and explore – and ultimately restore joy. AKA West Hollywood’s transformative sabbaticals will be hosted by the property Ambassador of joy, which will help organize the sabbatical experience based on a resident’s length of stay and individual goals. AKA West Hollywood has also partnered with Flamingo Estateto bring the quintessence of the domain California Orchard and garden experience in the suite with a selection of chocolates and exclusive access to the estate’s bath products and boxes of fresh weekly products delivered in the suite. The sabbatical experience will also include: A welcome convenience with Gretchen Rubin’s Interactive journal “Better than before” to encourage self-reflection, a plant of The threshold to inspire creativity, Green gorilla USDA Certified Organic CBD Products for the benefit of general well-being and relaxation (for residents aged 21 and over) and over.

to encourage self-reflection, a to inspire creativity, for the benefit of general well-being and relaxation (for residents aged 21 and over) and over. Ticket (s) for awe-inspiring outdoor experience in the Los Angeles Botanical Oasis Descanso Gardens .

The use of AKA Bikes to explore West Hollywood dazzling street art via Street art cities.

to explore dazzling street art via Street art cities. Access to the property’s private screening room A movie theater to watch an inspiring movie of your choice.

to watch an inspiring movie of your choice. For entrepreneurial minds who have put in overtime, AKA’s Joy Ambassador will help write the perfect absence response so that residents can fully check in while on sabbatical. AKA West Hollywood’s Suite Living & Standout Signature Amenities

Sprawling residences ranging from 700 to 1,800 square feet feature floor-to-ceiling windows that draw in an abundance of natural light, private balconies, custom walk-in closets, sumptuous Sferra linens, and fully-equipped gourmet kitchens with hidden appliances. Meticulous housekeeping service, in-suite washers / dryers, and free Wi-Fi ensure residents are comfortable in their AKA home. AKA’s exceptional signature amenities include a dedicated 24/7 Resident Services team committed to improving every resident’s experience, available in person and through AKA’s mobile SMS program Alice. Free amenities include lounge + terrace, resort-style pool with views Angels, 24-hour Technogym fitness center, cinema, and stylish personalized bikes. AKA, a division of multi-dimensional real estate company Korman Communities, continues to redesign extended stay furnished accommodation for those seeking a luxurious turnkey residential oasis for weekly and monthly stays. The AKA brand values, centered on honing the resident experience, are rooted in four generations of Korman real estate senses and are built on a solid foundation of family values ​​established a century ago. For more information, please visit www.stayaka.com or call 310-626-0888. Media contact:

