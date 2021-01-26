Disney is revising another popular ride that some say has racist content

Disney is rethinking another of its most popular rides that has long been criticized for featuring racist depictions of people of color.

will renovate the Jungle Cruise attraction located in Disneyland, California and Walt Disney Worlds Magic Kingdom in Florida to incorporate a new storyline and updated animatronics.

During the journey, guests board boats run by skippers who humorously recount their journey through famous rivers from around the world. Along the way, guests pass animatronic depictions of animals and natives from Africa, Asia and South America.

For years, critics have argued that representations of these natives were racist and based on harmful and outdated stereotypes. On the journey currently, the natives are described as violent, one being a literal headhunter.

The company plans to make the changes this year. Notably, the new Jungle Cruise won’t feature any major characters or storylines from an upcoming Ride-based feature film set to be released this year starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne The Rock Johnson. But the redesign of the rides will address how natives and their culture are represented, a Disney spokeswoman said.

The jungle cruise has always had more than a whiff of Great White Hunter in its depictions of the local natives, said Len Testa, president of the travel website. Tour plans and co-author of The Unofficial Guide to Walt Disney World. The audio playing for the queuing guests might as well be called British ColonialismsGreatest Hits.

Criticism of the problematic elements of the rides has escalated following last year’s announcement that Disney is remaking another popular attraction, Splash Mountain, for similar reasons. Splash Mountain, a log flume ride, is set to be re-themed with characters from The Princess and the Frog, Disney’s first film to play a Dark Princess. Currently, Splash Mountain features characters and a script from the 1946 film Song of the South, which has long been criticized for its racist portrayals of black people.

Over the years, Disney has revamped other rides and attractions as cultural norms changed. A scene from the famous Pirates of the Caribbean Promenade where attractions that famous pirates auctioned off for women has been removed in recent years. And in the 1990s, the Hall of Presidents attraction was revamped to include a discussion of the history of slavery in the United States.

Outdated representations shouldn’t be supported just in the name of nostalgia, said Carlye Wisel, theme park reporter. Disney continuing the updates they made to Pirates of the Caribbean and recently announced for Splash Mountain with changes to Jungle Cruise is a fantastic move

Other travel experts have noted that the decision to redo the jungle cruise was proactive on Disney’s part. These days, Disney rather than being behind the curve and waiting to react when audiences suddenly start complaining about a specific character or attraction trying to get ahead of things, has said Jim Hill, a theme park historian and blogger.

But the changes coming to Jungle Cruise also reflect how visitors’ interest in the ride has changed. The first iteration of Jungle Cruise was an opening day attraction at Disneyland in 1955, and it was inspired by the movie The African Queen, starring Katharine Hepburn and Humphrey Bogart, and a series of nature documentaries that Disney has produced at this time.

Animatronic hippos may have been the big draw when it opened with Disneyland in 1955, Testa said. But when Disney opened Animal Kingdom Park in Orlando in 1998, people could take a more realistic safari and see the real wildlife.

These days, visitors are probably more amused by the jokes of the skippers who run the boats than by the animatronics, Testa argued. Disney even opened a jungle cruise-themed restaurant at Walt Disney World, where the waiters maintain the shtick that the skippers create during the ride, given how popular these spiels are.

Disney’s planned changes to the jungle cruise will make skippers a key part of the attractions scenario. An animatronic version of a skipper will be added as part of the overhaul throughout the journey. In one scene, the skipper will be shown being chased to a pole by a rhino, for example.