Hollywood, Hitchcock and Talons in Luca Guadagninos’ film for Salvatore Ferragamo





Suspense seems to have replaced adrenaline in locking life. Not only is the news cycle relentless, but it provides daily cliffhangers on national and global fronts. It can all seem overwhelming. Together with director Luca Guadagnino, Salvatore Ferregamo’s creative director Paul Andrew has created a short film and stills that address the heightened state of the world, but in more human and relatable dimensions. The film is informed by Andrews over-watching Alfred Hitchcovk’s films, known for their underlying tension and overt glamor. Although the designer was influenced by the 1950s aesthetic of Hitchcock heroines like Grace Kelly and Tippi Hedren, his designs were not defined by the stiffness or height typical of fashion at the time. Instead, Andrew adds a breath of fresh air to his spring collection with his use of perforated leather and ease of movement thanks to the drapery. The film Guadagnino follows five characters who pass each other, as they navigate urban streets and verdant gardens, each guided by an internal compass. The camera doesn’t dwell on their clothes but gives us quick glimpses and details that stoke desire. And this approach to capturing the collection perhaps reflects the role of fashion in our lives now. The total aspect has little relevance in the Zoomscape; special pieces feel more in tune with today’s dressing. As the film airs to everyone, after its Milan premiere at the Ferragamos Spring Show, Andrew shares its backstory.

