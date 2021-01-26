“ The Little Things ”: Film Review

Denzel Washington and Rami Malek play different races of cops working on the same serial killer case in John Lee Hancock’s neo-noir in Los Angeles, with Jared Leto as the cunning prime suspect.



The psychological toll of investigative police work seeps into the bones of John Lee Hancock’s gritty neo-noir The small things, which captures Los Angeles County’s flat urban sprawl and winding freeways with a very atmospheric effect. While the director’s generally tense original storyline settles on an ending that is too cryptic to be fully satisfying, Denzel Washington and Rami Malek’s performances as old school cops and the new ones who end up having more in common than they do. had planned provide enough glue to hold everything together. Add in Jared Leto as the nutcase who becomes their prime suspect in a series of brutal murders, and you’ve got a thriller thriller with a grim twist.

Releasing simultaneously to big screens wherever theaters are open and on HBO Max for the first month, Warner Bros. is slated for release in 1990, before cellphones and rapid DNA profiling changed the nature of detective work. In many ways, it’s a brooding throwback to neo-blacks of this decade, like that of Carl Franklin. A wrong move and Devil in a blue dress. There is also a hint of David Fincher Seven, but without the dark theater of blood of this film. Hancock is decidedly more interested in probing the minds of the cops than that of the killer, and his focus is entirely male, with women relegated to the periphery, including the victims.

A prologue shows a female driver navigating an empty highway at night, jumping towards the B-52s, when another car begins to track and block her, with the invisible driver chasing her on foot through a closed gas station. From the start, Thomas Newman’s ominous score full of needle-punched electronics and John Schwartzman’s dark big-screen cinematography help create a disturbing, dreadful ambience.

Washington stars as Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy Joe Deacon, known as “Deke,” whose reluctance to drive on Interstate 5 in Los Angeles to retrieve evidence suggests his bad blood. time in city law enforcement. Five years earlier, he left following a collapse that resulted in suspension of his duties, divorce and triple heart bypass surgery within six months. Since then he has grown into a lonely man, living alone and dealing mainly with petty crimes at work.

Deke still has a friend or two in LA County, whose loyalty is tied to his darkest secrets. But neither he nor new homicide sergeant Jimmy Baxter (Malek) warms up at first. Jimmy is nonetheless intrigued as to why the officer with the highest classification rate in the ministry worked 15 years without promotion. When a murder victim shows up, he takes Deke to the scene of the crime, where echoes of the unresolved case that caused his departure from LA County begin to disturb him. Despite warnings from his captain (Terry Kinney) not to meddle with Deke, Jimmy begins to consult with the older, grizzled cop, who sticks around, taking vacation time to continue digging.

With six bodies that appear to be victims of the same murderer, and no evidence, no weapons, or no witnesses, the FBI seeks to resume the investigation, pressuring Jimmy to deliver swift results. A piece of advice from Deke leads them to question Albert Sparma (Leto), a stringy-haired electrical repairman with a soft, malevolent voice and self-proclaimed crime enthusiast who enjoys the top knowing they have nothing concrete about him. But as they continue to follow him in a murky cat-and-mouse game, Jimmy becomes more willing to compromise his professional standards, slowly succumbing to the same kind of obsessive thinking that got Deke in trouble.

Hancock doesn’t quite match the surgical efficiency of best black script, but he’s good at dialogue and character. Ultimately, he is less concerned with finding an unambiguous solution to the crime than showing how this line of work and its seedy environment can end up under the skin of the most sophisticated investigators.

What makes the film captivating is its textured examination of the main characters. Washington has played its fair share of both ethical and corrupt cops, and it’s gratifying to see him bring this range of screen history to the role of a man haunted, disillusioned by experience and damaged by his mistakes, his state of mind reflected in his physical gravity. .

With his fitted suits and compact, stiff build, Malek looks like an entirely different breed of cop, but as the two men’s respect for the other’s insight grows, so does their suspicious camaraderie. The lines between Jimmy, who still believes in what he does, and Deke, who has lost faith in the work of the police and just wants to shed his conscience, gradually dissolve. This transition leaves Jimmy broken, and Malek’s most powerful moments are in the hollowed-out numbness of his final scenes.

Leto clearly has a taste for playing goosebumps, reveling in the shadows of a character who might be a psychotic or just a clever misfit, leaving enough question mark over his guilt to undermine the cops’ growing certainty.

Her intimate encounter with Jimmy, which takes place at night over a vast expanse of scrub desert land in the northern part of the county, is just one tense example of how Hancock and a frequent collaborator of DP Schwartzman create a cinematic environment. unrivaled in its sense of place but avoids most familiar LA landmarks. Filmmakers use their locations to create a soul-sucking web of crime that is too easy for lawyers to get lost in.

Production Companies: Warner Bros. Pictures, Gran Via

Distributor: Warner Bros., HBO Max

Interpretation: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto, Chris Bauer, Michael Hyatt, Terry Kinney, Natalie Morales, Isabel Arraiza, Joris Jarsky, Glenn Morshower

Director-Screenwriter: John Lee Hancock

Producers: Mark Johnson, John Lee Hancock

Executive Producers: Mike Drake, Kevin McCormick

Director of Photography: John Schwartzman

Production designer: Michael Corenblith

Costume designer: Daniel Orlandi

Music: Thomas Newman

Editor: Robert Frazen

Interpretation: Denise Chamian

Rated R, 128 minutes