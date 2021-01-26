Scott Disick “wants Kourtney Kardashian to be happy” | Entertainment





Scott Disick wants Kourtney Kardashian “to be happy”. The 37-year-old TV star – who has Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, six, with her ex – is thrilled that Kourtney is dating musician Travis Barker. A source said: “Scott hasn’t reacted much to meetings with Kourtney and Travis. “It’s always a bit of an adjustment when one of them is dating someone new, but at the end of the day he obviously wants Kourtney to be happy and focus on co-parenting together. “ Scott and Kourtney, 41, separated in 2015, but have subsequently maintained a healthy relationship and successfully co-parented their three children together. Kourtney’s family are also excited to see the reality TV star dating the Blink-182 drummer. The insider told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “The Kourtneys family support the relationship and adore Travis. “He’s been a family friend for so long and Kourtney has been single for a while, so they’re all very happy for her and think it’s the healthiest relationship she could be in.” Earlier this week, a source claimed that Travis, 45, was “in love” with Kourtney. The drummer and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star are “officially a couple,” and he’s been in love with Kourtney for some time. The source said: “Kourtney and Travis are officially a couple. “They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a few months. Travis is very much in love with Kourtney and has been for a while. The celebrity duo sparked rumors last week when they both posted snaps on social media from Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs home. The romance is Kourtney’s first major relationship since she split from Younes Bendjima in 2018, after splitting from Scott – the father of her children – six years ago.

