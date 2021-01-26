The interactive game “Bollywood Kitchen” shares stories, recipes

Picture: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Sweet sassy molassy, ​​do I miss live theater. The smell of grease paint! The roar of the crowd! The state of being outside the house! Even though I love the deep and intimate relationship I have built with my television over the past ten months, it will always lack the pure electricity of being in the room where the magic happens, of connecting with humanity. actors on stage, to feel the power of their words echoing deep in your bones. Although the current state of our world does not allow us to experience the theater in the same way, this pandemic will not kill what has made the joy of mankind since the Theater of Dionysus opened its doors ago. over 2000 years. As always, the show must go on.

Bollywood cuisine is a new one and an innovative twist on the dinner and show experience that I hope will continue after the curtain falls on these most unprecedented modern times. Produced by the Hypokrit Theater Company in conjunction with Los Angeles’ Geffen Playhouse, this solo show is designed to be enjoyed in the comfort of your own kitchen. Broadcasting live from his apartment, actor, playwright and cookbook author Sri Rao has created an interactive theatrical experience that invites you to cook alongside him as he shares deeply personal stories about his Indo upbringing. -american, interspersed with musical numbers of some of his favorites. Bollywood Movies. It’s a scripted and purposefully designed alternative to the series of informal and informal cooking demonstrations that have proliferated during the pandemic; Ideally, you leave production after gaining both new skills and a new perspective.

Before the show, I was sent a box full of recipe cards and ingredients I needed to participate, including a nice range of Indian spices that will last me for months. Fortunately too, because I intend to make this recipe the other star of the series, many more times. I do not know if Bollywood cuisine is the first stage adaptation of a cookbook, but I hope it won’t be the last.

Signature Chicken Sris

Reprinted with permission from Bollywood Kitchen: home-cooked Indian dishes paired with unforgettable Bollywood movies by Sri Rao (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

I can’t decide if I have a favorite movie in this book, but Vinglish English is definitely near the top. Likewise, if there is only one recipe you take with you in this book, my chicken curry should be this one. Every house has a favorite chicken dish, the one you cook more than any other, that appeals to everyone in the family and that you are proud to serve to guests. It’s this dish at home. I am incredibly happy with this recipe as it is, rich in spice and flavor, but you can also see it as a base from which to create slightly different curries. For a creamy variation, replace the coconut powder with 2 tablespoons of Greek yogurt. Or for a more gravy version, add a finely chopped tomato after sautéing the onion (and sauté the coconut). In fact, if you choose to cook with chicken breasts instead of thighs, I recommend going for one of these variations as they will provide more moisture to the lean meat. (I also suggest reducing the cooking time of the chicken by about 10 minutes.) This recipe, like all curries, is inevitably better the day after cooking, once the spices have had a chance to soak in again. deeper into the meat. . So do it a day in advance if you can. Once you get the hang of it, you could easily cook Signature Sris Chicken every week. . . at which point, you are invited to call it your signature chicken.

2 tablespoons of canola oil, divided

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 teaspoon of ground turmeric

2 bay leaves

1 large onion, finely chopped

2 tablespoons of garlic paste (or minced garlic)

1 tablespoon of ginger paste (or minced ginger)

1/2 tablespoon of salt

1 teaspoon of Indian red pepper powder (or Cayenne)

3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/2 cup chopped cilantro

1/2 cup coconut powder

1/2 tablespoon ground coriander

Lemon wedges, for garnish

Onion slices, for garnish

Cooked rice (any type), for serving

Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a heavy-bottomed casserole or saucepan over medium to medium-high heat. Season the chicken pieces with the turmeric. In several batches (to avoid cluttering the pan), slightly Brown chicken on all sides. Place on a plate.

Heat 1 tablespoon of the remaining oil in the pan and add the bay leaves, allowing them to start infusing the oil for 15 seconds. Add the onion and cook, stirring, until golden, reducing the heat if necessary to avoid scorching, 7 to 10 minutes. Add the garlic and ginger paste and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Then add the salt, red chili powder, cinnamon and cloves. Stir the spices into the onion, allowing them to bloom for a further minute. Return the chicken to the pan. Stir well to coat all the pieces evenly with the spice paste. Reduce heat, cover and simmer, stirring occasionally while scraping brown bits from the bottom of the pot, for 15 minutes.

Remove the bay leaves. Stir in the cilantro, coconut powder and cilantro. If you are preparing the dish a day in advance, turn off the heat at this point. Let cool before refrigerating, then finish cooking before serving.

Lower the heat to the lowest level, cover and continue cooking for another 15 minutes. Mix well. Adjust the seasonings to taste. Turn off the heat and let the meat rest for 10 minutes. Garnish with lemon wedges and onion slices. Serve with rice.