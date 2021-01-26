Actor Kal Penn endorses Jimmy Van Bramer for Queens Borough president





January 26, 2021 By Allie Griffin Board member Jimmy Van Bramer got Hollywood approval today. Van Bramer was endorsed by actor Kal Penn, who appeared on NBC’s pop-up show “Sunnyside”, for the president of Queens Borough on Tuesday. Penn played a disgraced former council member whose district included Sunnyside the same district that Van Bramer represented on the show’s council. the the show was shot from the air after just four episodes, the rest of the season being available to stream online. The actor, who also worked as a White House staff member under President Barack Obama, said he was impressed with Van Bramer’s record in helping Queens residents. “Jimmy’s concern for his constituents has stood out in my mind since he met,” Penn said in a statement. “He has a strong and progressive record in protecting working families and community businesses, and he has been incredibly inclusive and visionary. He said Van Bramer will help the borough recover from the pandemic. “Given the health and economic challenges facing our fellow New Yorkers, I am particularly pleased to support the nomination of someone as experienced, tough and caring as Jimmy,” said Penn. This is the second time Penn has endorsed Van Bramer for the post of president of Queens Borough. He gave to Van Bramer its stamp of approval in January of last year when a special election was scheduled to replace former Borough President Melinda Katz. Katz has left her seat to take over as the Queens District Attorney. Van Bramer dropped out of the race later that month, citing family reasons, and the election was ultimately won by Donovan Richards. Richards will serve as Borough President until the end of the year to complete Katz’s term. Richards and Van Bramer will face each other this time for a full four-year term. A primary for the president of Queens Borough will take place in June, followed by a general election in November. According toNew York City Campaign Finance Council,Danniel maio, a Forest Hills cartographer;Stan morse, tenant organizer with the Justice for All Coalition; and Diana Sanchez have also filed candidate certifications for the BP seat. Former board member Elizabeth Crowley, who came second behind Richards in the June 2020 primary, is also think about another race. no comments yet







