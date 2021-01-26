Hollywood mansion, once Cher’s home, sells for $ 88 million





If the walls could speak, this Tuscan estate was worth its millions in gossip alone. Robert Shapiro, alleged perpetrator of $ 1.2 billion Ponzi scheme, sold his historic Los Angeles mansion for $ 88 million, $ 2 million less than he paid for the property in 2016 and less than half of its original asking price of $ 180 million in 2017 when it was first billed by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Shapiro has now accepted a lowball offer as he scrambles to reimburse investors. But that’s not where the plot ends with this paneled estate. Her juicy journey began in the 1940s, when a 21-year-old Marilyn Monroe had an affair with then-homeowner, 20th Century Fox founder Joseph Schenck, 69, and married to the ‘time. In 1966, actor Tony Curtis, who is also said to have been a Marilyn Monroe lover, purchased the nine bedroom, 10 bathroom estate and threw lavish parties there. Pop duo Sonny and Cher fell in love with the house at one of the Curtis parties and bought the 12,200 square foot home from him in 1974 for $ 750,000 – which would cost around $ 4.2 million today, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics. Carolwood was mind-boggling, ”Curtis said in a 2010 interview just before his death, referring to the house on Carolwood Drive. “It was the biggest house I have ever owned.” Sonny and Cher filmed part of their TV show The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour at home, and when the couple hit hard times, CBS threatened to cancel “The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour” if either the other was moving, so the couple lived in separate wings of the estate. They eventually divorced in 1975, and music industry mogul David Geffen moved in with Cher for a few months before selling the house. Then, reported arms dealer Ghazi Aita bought the house for $ 4.2 million in 1978 before selling the property to Roland Arnall, the founder of subprime mortgage lender Ameriquest Mortgage, in 2002. Arnall died of cancer in March 2008, shortly after the collapse of the subprime mortgage market, and his widow sold the three-lot combined mansion in Shapiro in 2016. The mansion with wooden floors and decorative moldings also served as a Grammy-winning brunch for Jay-Z in 2017. Rihanna, Nick jonas and DJ Khaled, according to the reaily Mail, entered the entrance to the two-story staircase and walked through the baronial salon, a library, a formal dining room, and an oval sun-drenched veranda. The house has an owners suite, a generous wine cellar and guest rooms, as listed. It also features marble fireplaces, crystal chandeliers, hand-carved mantels, and 24k gold light fixtures and accessories, according to 2017 marketing brochure for property. Named Owlwood Estate for the multitude of owls on the property, the large lawn has a full size tennis court, Olympic size swimming pool and pool house where Monroe lived. Residents can lounge on the patio or stroll among the estate’s many fruit trees. The house was built in 1936 during the Great Depression by architect Robert D. Farquhar for Florence and Charles Quinn for $ 150,000 or around $ 3 million today. Florence was the widow of British entrepreneur Arthur Letts, who bought the land but died in 1923 before he could develop the property. The creator of a $ 1.2 billion Ponzi scheme has sold his historic Los Angeles mansion for just $ 88 million. Realtor.com/Getty Compass Sally Forster Jones, Tyrone McKillen and Tomer Fridman and Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland had the list.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos