Bollywood celebrities wish on D-day Varun Dhawan-Natsha Dalal returns to Mumbai after Alibaug wedding





Bollywood celebrities wished fans on Republic Day. Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan, the superstars carried the message of peace and prosperity. Read: Boney Kapoor Angry With SS Rajamouli As RRR Clashes With Maidaan At Box Office: It’s Very Unethical Also Read: Filming Begins For Pawan Kalyan & Rana Daggubati’s Film, Creators Share Behind-the-Scenes Video In another piece of news, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are back in Mumbai after the end of their wedding festivities in Alibaug. Read: Mahira Sharma calls trend of expelled candidates returning to Bigg Boss 14 ‘unacceptable’ Also Read: Matthew McConaughey Turned Down Rs 105 Crore Movie Offer To Overcome Rom-com Image Trap In addition, the farmers’ protest disrupted the filming of Janhvi Kapoor’s film Good Luck Jerry in Patiala, a position the unit has now moved to Chandigarh. Read: Mission Paani campaign: Dia Mirza lists daily actions we can take to avoid threat of water scarcity Also Read: Kangana Ranaut To Direct Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda Unless She Finds ‘Someone Better’ Scroll on for more information and daytime highlights from the entertainment and lifestyle world. Showbiz celebrities took to social media to send greetings to Indian citizens as the country marked its 72nd Republic Day. Read: Republic Day 2021: Amitabh Bachchan to Sonu Sood, Bollywood celebrities wish for peace and prosperity Janhvi Kapoor was filming for her film Good Luck Jerry in Patiala when filming was interrupted by angry farmers and protesters. For security reasons, the production company decided to shoot the remaining footage in Chandigarh. Read: Janhvi Kapoor’s Good Luck Jerry Shoot moved to Chandigarh after disruption due to farmers protest Varun Dhawan and designer Natasha Dalal tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Sunday. Their wedding festivities began on January 22, culminating with the holy marriage on January 24. The couple have now returned to Mumbai from Alibaug. Read: In photos: Newlyweds Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal walk hand in hand on Alibaug’s return Nehha Pendse replaced Saumya Tandon as Anita Bhabhi aka Gori Mem in the popular sitcom Bhabiji Ghar By Hain. Discover a promo featuring it. Read: Nehha Pendse featured as ‘Gori Mem’ in ‘Bhabiji Ghar By Hain’ promotion, watch video The HBO Max streaming platform plans to develop a live action series based on the classic Harry Potter book series by author JK Rowling. Read: HBO Max in early talks to make ‘Harry Potter’ series Check back tomorrow for more news and updates from the world of cinema and fashion.

