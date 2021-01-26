Actor Deep Sidhu denies removing the tricolor, calls the protest symbolic

Amid massive outrage at protesters hoisting a religious flag at the Red Fort during the Republic Day tractor rally, actor Deep Sidhu, who was present during the incident, sought to defend their action, claiming that they had not removed the national flag and had put the “Nishan Sahib” as a symbolic protest.

The “Nishan Sahib” flag, a symbol of the Sikh religion, is visible in all Gurdwara complexes.

In a video posted to Facebook on Tuesday night, Sidhu claimed that this was not a planned move and that they should not be given a common color or be dubbed fundamentalists or extremists.

To symbolically register our protest against the new agricultural legislation, we put up “Nishan Sahib” and a peasant flag and also raised the slogan of Kisan Mazdoor Ekta, Sidhu said.

The flag represents the country’s unity in diversity, he said while pointing to “ Nishan Sahib ”, the triangular saffron flag with the emblem of “ Khanda ”, a two-edged sword, Chakra, a disc and two Kirpans that cross at the handles.

He said the national flag had not been removed from the Fort Rouge flag pole and no one had raised questions about the country’s unity and integrity.

Leaders from all walks of life condemned the violence and the Red Fort incident, with Congressman Shashi Tharoor saying he supported the farmers’ protests from the start but could not tolerate “anarchy”.

“Very unhappy. I have supported the farmers’ protests from the start but I cannot tolerate anarchy. And the #RepublicDay no flag but the sacred tiranga should fly at the top of the Red Fort,” said the former union minister on Twitter, tagging a tweet that carried video of the incident.

Sidhu, who has been associated with the unrest among the farmers in recent months, said that “anger ignites” in a mass movement like this when people’s genuine rights are ignored.

In today’s situation, that anger has flared up, he said.

Sidhu was an assistant to actor Sunny Deol when the latter contested for Gurdaspur’s seat in Punjab in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Deol, now a BJP deputy, moved away from Sidhu in December last year after joining the farmer agitation.

Swaraj Abhyan leader Yogendra Yadav, who is among the leaders leading the agitation against agricultural laws, said Sidhu had been disassociated from “our protest from the start”.

“When he participated in a demonstration at the border of Shambu and saw their activities, the farmers’ unions decided to keep them away from our movement,” he said.

The Samkyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella organization of 41 farmers’ unions leading the protest against the three central agricultural laws, also disassociated itself from those who engaged in violence during the tractor parade and alleged that “elements anti-social “have infiltrated their otherwise peaceful movement.

Sidhu, however, said Tuesday’s incident shouldn’t be viewed in isolation, as they’ve been staging their protest for six to seven months.

And that (today’s incident) was a continuation of that, he said.

Sidhu said the protesters did not come to Delhi to injure anyone or damage public property, and that they did not have any weapons.

We staged a peaceful demonstration without destroying anything or causing damage to public property.We exercised our democratic right peacefully, he said, adding that if we believe that a person or a personality could make such a big mobilization of people, then it will be a mistake.

Wielding sticks and clubs and holding tricolor and union flags, tens of thousands of farmers on top of tractors smashed barriers, clashed with police, and entered the city from various locations to besiege the Red Fort. .

More than 80 police officers were injured in the violence.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have camped at several Delhi border posts, including Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, since November 28, demanding the complete repeal of three agricultural laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price for their crops.