Entertainment
Actor Deep Sidhu denies removing the tricolor, calls the protest symbolic
Amid massive outrage at protesters hoisting a religious flag at the Red Fort during the Republic Day tractor rally, actor Deep Sidhu, who was present during the incident, sought to defend their action, claiming that they had not removed the national flag and had put the “Nishan Sahib” as a symbolic protest.
The “Nishan Sahib” flag, a symbol of the Sikh religion, is visible in all Gurdwara complexes.
In a video posted to Facebook on Tuesday night, Sidhu claimed that this was not a planned move and that they should not be given a common color or be dubbed fundamentalists or extremists.
To symbolically register our protest against the new agricultural legislation, we put up “Nishan Sahib” and a peasant flag and also raised the slogan of Kisan Mazdoor Ekta, Sidhu said.
The flag represents the country’s unity in diversity, he said while pointing to “ Nishan Sahib ”, the triangular saffron flag with the emblem of “ Khanda ”, a two-edged sword, Chakra, a disc and two Kirpans that cross at the handles.
He said the national flag had not been removed from the Fort Rouge flag pole and no one had raised questions about the country’s unity and integrity.
Leaders from all walks of life condemned the violence and the Red Fort incident, with Congressman Shashi Tharoor saying he supported the farmers’ protests from the start but could not tolerate “anarchy”.
“Very unhappy. I have supported the farmers’ protests from the start but I cannot tolerate anarchy. And the #RepublicDay no flag but the sacred tiranga should fly at the top of the Red Fort,” said the former union minister on Twitter, tagging a tweet that carried video of the incident.
Sidhu, who has been associated with the unrest among the farmers in recent months, said that “anger ignites” in a mass movement like this when people’s genuine rights are ignored.
In today’s situation, that anger has flared up, he said.
Sidhu was an assistant to actor Sunny Deol when the latter contested for Gurdaspur’s seat in Punjab in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Deol, now a BJP deputy, moved away from Sidhu in December last year after joining the farmer agitation.
Swaraj Abhyan leader Yogendra Yadav, who is among the leaders leading the agitation against agricultural laws, said Sidhu had been disassociated from “our protest from the start”.
“When he participated in a demonstration at the border of Shambu and saw their activities, the farmers’ unions decided to keep them away from our movement,” he said.
The Samkyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella organization of 41 farmers’ unions leading the protest against the three central agricultural laws, also disassociated itself from those who engaged in violence during the tractor parade and alleged that “elements anti-social “have infiltrated their otherwise peaceful movement.
Sidhu, however, said Tuesday’s incident shouldn’t be viewed in isolation, as they’ve been staging their protest for six to seven months.
And that (today’s incident) was a continuation of that, he said.
Sidhu said the protesters did not come to Delhi to injure anyone or damage public property, and that they did not have any weapons.
We staged a peaceful demonstration without destroying anything or causing damage to public property.We exercised our democratic right peacefully, he said, adding that if we believe that a person or a personality could make such a big mobilization of people, then it will be a mistake.
Wielding sticks and clubs and holding tricolor and union flags, tens of thousands of farmers on top of tractors smashed barriers, clashed with police, and entered the city from various locations to besiege the Red Fort. .
More than 80 police officers were injured in the violence.
Farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have camped at several Delhi border posts, including Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, since November 28, demanding the complete repeal of three agricultural laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price for their crops.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]