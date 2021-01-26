



New ‘Star Wars’ stamps arrive this spring Update: 2:12 p.m. EST January 26, 2021

Attention "Star Wars" fans: more of your favorite characters will be coming to US Postal Service stamps this spring. According to a USPS press release, 10 new character-inspired stamps will feature droids familiar to the "Star Wars" galaxy. "Representing over four decades of innovation and storytelling, the droids featured in this 20-stamp pack are IG-11, R2-D2, K-2SO, DO, L3-37, BB-8, C-3PO, a GNK (or Gonk) power droid, 2-1B and C1-10P surgical droid, commonly known as Chopper, "the statement read. The stamps recognize Lucasfilms and Disney's commitment to promoting learning in science, technology, of Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), as well as a collaboration between "Star Wars: Force for Change" and a global nonprofit organization before K-12 called "FIRST" (For Inspiration and Recognition). of science and technology). Star Wars: Force for Change and FIRST have joined forces to expand access to STEM learning to more young people around the world and to help them envision a better, more inclusive future, the release says. Lucasfilm, the studio that created the Star Wars franchise, is also celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2021. Greg Breeding was the stamp and shutter designer. William Gicker was the artistic director. Additional details on the new Star Wars droid-inspired stamp collection, including the issue date, will be announced later this year.

