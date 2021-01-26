





This October 25, 2018 photo, employees at the Tropicana Casino bookmaker in Atlantic City NJ are counting money moments before it opens. Gambling companies in the United States are increasingly associating different forms of gambling, including sports betting, casino gambling, internet gambling, and everyday fantasy sports, and partnering with media companies in order to increase their income.

Photo: Wayne Parry, AP

Different Kinds of Gambling, Media Converts to Growth

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (AP) – The many types of gambling are quickly coming together with each other and with the media – and Wall Street is taking note. Casino games, internet gambling, sports betting and daily fantasy sports are no longer separate silos with unique audiences: gambling companies are increasingly combining them and partnering with media companies to expand the reach of gambling. This expansion leads Wall Street analysts to predict rapid revenue growth in the United States over the next five to ten years. Morgan Stanley envisions a $ 15 billion internet sports betting and gambling market by 2025, and Macquarie Research says the same market could grow to $ 30 billion by 2030. “The once disparate categories of online games, media and sports are joining teams to create powerful partnerships that we believe will grow audiences, increase overall fan engagement and generate significantly higher market values ​​for everyone who is logged in, ”Macquarie wrote in a report released Tuesday. .



He cited numerous examples of deals between sports betting and media companies over the past year, including Bally’s and Sinclair Broadcasting; Flutter Entertainment and FOX; PointsBet and NBC; William Hill and CBS; DraftKings and Caesars Entertainment in partnership with ESPN; Penn National and Barstool Sports; BetMGM and Yahoo; and Turner Sports’ agreements with FanDuel and DraftKings.

David Schwartz, gambling historian at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas, said combinations like these “seem like the wave of the future.”

“With geographic expansion nearing completion in the United States – Texas is the largest unserved market yet there – casino companies are looking to grow their revenues by expanding into new forms of gambling, (and) betting. online and sports are the most important, ”he told me. “Even everyday fantasy sports are seen as a viable path, as evidenced by recent moves by Bally and Caesars. Media partners get more content and more views on their product. “ Bill Miller, president of the American Gaming Association, the national trade association for the gaming industry, said agreements like these are “a logical extension” of the industry’s desire to keep pace with expectations. client.



“Responsible growth of these verticals will be critical to the continued success of the industry,” he said.

In a report last week, Morgan Stanley forecast a $ 15 billion market for sports betting and internet gambling by 2025, a 27% increase from current levels. Up to $ 10 billion of that will likely come from sports betting, the company said. Most analysts predict that at least half of the country will have legal sports betting by the end of 2021, with continued expansion thereafter. Morgan Stanley said sports betting and internet gambling revenue reached $ 3.1 billion last year in the United States, significantly exceeding its forecast of $ 2 billion. While some of the growth in online betting has undoubtedly been aided by months of casino closings during the coronavirus pandemic, Morgan Stanley says a sustainable market is emerging in these industries. “We view legalized sports betting and iGaming in the United States as a one-time change in what was a mature gaming industry,” Morgan Stanley wrote. “It is clear to us that Americans’ interest in sports and gambling should lead to (per) adult income than expected. “ ___ Follow Wayne Parry on http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC.







