Eddie Van Halen immortalized in Hollywood Guitar Center mural – Daily News

Guitar Center in Hollywood celebrates the life, legacy and music of Van Halen guitarist Eddie Van Halen and unveiled a massive mural on what would have been the rock icon’s 66th birthday on January 26.

Van halen passed away on October 6, 2020 surrounded by family in Santa Monica following a long battle with cancer. He co-founded the Grammy Award-winning rock band Pasadena, which later became Van Halen, which went on to produce numerous hits including Panama, Jump, Hot for Teacher and Aint Talkin Bout Love. He tops many lists of top guitarists and has performed Michael Jacksons’ iconic solo Beat It. The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.

As news of Van Halen’s passing broke, artist Robert Vargas, known for his larger-than-life murals including a portrait of the late Laker Kobe Bryant at the 5th and Hill in downtown Los Angeles s ‘is stopped by the Rock Walk in front of Guitar Center on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, where Van Halen’s handprints are preserved in cement, to leave flowers and pay homage to him.

“Robert actually came up to us and said, ‘Hey, I want to paint an Eddie mural on your wall. I knew him and I knew the brothers; I’m a guitarist and a huge fan and I want to help you commemorate it, ”said Eric Bradley of Guitar Center Artist Relations in a recent phone interview.

The mural is approximately 17 feet high by 105 feet long and covers the entire exterior wall at the back entrance to the store.

“It’s truly an honor to have this presence there forever,” he continued. “When you walk in and you want to try a guitar, the first thing you see is Eddie Van Halen who says, ‘Look, I can do this, you can do it too. It has been such an inspiration to watch so many famous guys from Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne and Black Label Society) and Jerry Cantrell from Alice in Chains and all kinds of people in between passing by as the painting goes on.

Jean-Claude Escudie, Head of the Guitar Center category, said it was not uncommon to walk around the store and hear someone trying to emulate Van Halen’s style by trying “Eruption” or by playing with the chords on “Poundcake”.

“Eddie was a hero from his hometown,” Escudie said. “When I was young and I turned to rock and roll, the biggest names in rock and roll and guitar were so mysterious and they had this talent that seemed so unattainable. When Eddie entered the scene, he seemed so approachable, natural and friendly. It was as if one of us had finally succeeded.

“When I think of the mural on the side of our store,” Escudie said. “It’s the story of an immigrant and a kid who bought a guitar. He’s a SoCal kid who made it big and that’s what makes him so special.

Bradley said Van Halen was a frequent patron of the Hollywood Guitar Center and added that he felt lucky to have had so many interactions with him. Former co-workers told Bradley stories about the Van Halen brothers coming to hang out at the store in the ’80s, buying, trying and trading gear.

“He was an extremely generous person with his time and energy,” he recalls after meeting Van Halen and his son, Van Halen bassist Wolfgang Van Halen, in the early 2000s. “The first time I did. met him, it was like talking to an old friend. It took him maybe eight minutes to walk around the store before he had a flock of people around him wanting autographs and he was just smiling.

Van Halen also invited the Guitar Center staff to the Inglewood Forum for a party with friends and family and a private performance when the band reunited with original singer David Lee Roth in 2015.

“He called the store and said, ‘Anyone who works today, you can all come to the fair at the Forum,” he said. “They had barrels on the floor and free parking, so like 30 or 40 of us went there. Is it amazing? Who invites a whole store to the party? It’s because they were a group from Southern California and wanted to give back to their community .