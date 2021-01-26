‘WandaVision’ boss about his ‘Dark and Dark Moment’ writing pilot

Chief writer Jac Schaeffer talks about the challenges she has faced and how the season has unfolded: “It’s an emotional completion that I hold onto and feel good about.”



[This story contains spoilers for the first three episodes of Disney+’s WandaVision]

As the screenwriter behind the two Captain Marvel and Black Widow, Jac Schaeffer was already entwined with the Marvel Cinematic Universe when she was appointed Chief Writer of WandaVision. Yet after writing high-stakes blockbusters, Schaeffer found that writing a sober, sitcom-inspired pilot was one of his biggest challenges to date.

Schaeffer and his team had already plotted the entire season of the Disney + series, which features Avengers actors Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda) and Paul Bettany (Vision). When she sat alone to write the first episode, she was struck by the fear of not being able to crack theThe Dick Van Dyke Show– inspired pilot.

“It was a dark, gloomy moment,” Schaeffer said in the week’s episodeTop 5 TVs podcast, hosted by The Hollywood Reporterof Lesley goldberg(West Coast TV Editor) andDaniel Fienberg(chief TV critic).

Schaeffer realized she didn’t know how to complete the section which eventually saw Vision’s boss Mr. Hart (Fred Melamed) and his wife Mrs. Hart (Debra Jo Rupp) come to dinner. It’s a key moment, with Mr. Hart choking on him, shattering the sitcom’s safe glow and hinting at a darker world.

“The first day I kind of waded around and realized I couldn’t afford to do it. Then I called three of the writers and thought to myself, “I’m basically missing all of Hart’s dinner and the confusion,” Schaeffer said.

They knew they wanted the scene from the start of the Wanda and Vision episode in the kitchen, and the Vision scene to work. But the rest wasn’t clear, so his team pitched idea after idea to strengthen the pilot.

Said Shaeffer: “They saved me.”

WandaVision, now three episodes, is the first track in Phase 4 of the MCU. Marvel boss Kevin Feige has laid out his vision for the next few years and has yet to announce season two plans for the 11 Disney + shows he has on his roster.

“I can’t talk about a second season. It really fits with Marvel’s philosophy,” Schaeffer said. “Kevin is so good at going out and saying to himself ‘Here’s what’s going on! “at a certain point.” Here’s the field, and this is where the field falls. “A second season is not yet something that can be discussed on the pitch.”

What she’ll say: The first season feels like a full story.

“It was always the design of these shows that looked like a comic book,” Schaeffer says. “That way it feels very complete to me. It’s an emotional accomplishment that I support and feel good and have always been very well integrated.”

Before the coronavirus pandemic shook the world, both theatrical releaseBlack Widow and Disney +Falcon and the Winter Soldier had to be ahead of WandaVision. Considering the connectivity and teasing that goes in and out of shows and movies, that would be right.WandaVision may have been modified to accommodate the change schedule.

Schaeffer declined to comment when asked, but noted that she and her team were writing WandaVision in the writers’ corridor Loki (released in March) and Falcon and the Winter Soldier (released late this year). She said there was always an idea of ​​which show would go first, but that Feige leaves room for maneuver in the event of a course correction. Schaeffer was also able to use additional downtime to further refine the writing.

Said Schaeffer: “I think there have been challenges for Marvel on that, but it works wonderfully where I am sitting.”

