Bollywood actresses love glam but some days it’s solace over everything. From their airport looks to gym looks to their regular outings, actresses make comfortable and elegant clothes.

Here are some outfit options for those who want to be comfortable while going for style.

ATHLETICS

Choose a pair of basic jogging pants, handcuff them and pair them with a pair of fancy tops or a tie-up shirt. Complete your look with gold accessories and chunky sneakers like Alia Bhatt.

MAXI DRESS

Choose a pair of a color coordinated maxi with fancy sleeves or a halter top look. Keep your hair clean and have a new face makeup. Take some fashion hints from Janhvi Kapoor and you are good to go.

BACK TO SOURCES

Pair your shorts with a basic graphic tee and send a strong message. You can complete the look with a pair of sneakers and minimal accessories and you’re sorted. Anushka Sharma definitely gives comfort on all vibrations.

DESI WAY

Wear your traditional salwar costume, wear her delicate silver jewelry, a light chiffon dupatta, light pink makeup and you are ready to roll! Pair it with sandals. This way, you are not only fashionable, but also comfortable in the best possible way!

