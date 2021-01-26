‘Columbo’, ‘LA Law’ actor was 95 – Deadline





Bruce Kirby, the longtime character actor whose many TV roles included regular matchups Columbo and LA law, died Sunday in Los Angeles. Kirby, the father of the late actor Bruno Kirby, was 95 years old. His son, interim coach John Kirby, announced the death in a Facebook post. A cause of death has not been specified, but John Kirby noted that his father “passed away peacefully” at Cedars in Los Angeles. Kicking off his acting career in the 1950s with appearances in Golden Age anthology programs such as Omnibus and Goodyear playhouse, Kirby became a familiar presence on episodic television in the 1960s, with roles on Car 54, Where Are You ?, The Patty Duke Show, I Dream of Jeannie and The Defenders. Denise Nicholas, Bruce Kirby ‘Room 222’

His television career continued in the 70s and 80s with roles in sitcoms (Room 222, The Doris Day Show, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Bob Newhart Show, Chico and the Man, MASH, Alice, Barney Miller, among others) and dramas, specializing in cops and sleuths acting on series such as Medical Center, Toma, Kojak, Shannon, Lou Grant, Hunter and In the heat of the Night. Related story Song Yoo-jung dies: South Korean actress was 26 Kirby has played several roles in the long-running Peter Falk series Columbo, most notably his run as the show’s Sgt. Kramer. From 1986 to 1991, Kirby returned to LA law as DA Bruce Rogoff, and in the early 1980s he was cast as Officer Schmidt in the San Francisco-based crime drama Shannon. Other TV credits include The Rockford Files, Matlock, Hill Street Blues, The Golden Girls, Chicago Hope and, in the 2000s, The Sopranos, the west wing and, in two of his last appearances, Numb3rs and Scrubs. Although television roles have dominated his career, Kirby has also made appearances in feature films such as the 1971 Don Knotts Vehicle. How to frame a figg, the 1985 Patsy Cline biopic Sweet Dreams (in which he played television personality Arthur Godfrey), 1986 Support me and, in 1993, the comedy Matt Dillon Mr. wonderful. In 2004, Kirby reworked with Dillon for one of his most memorable roles on the big screen, playing the father of Dillon’s shady cop in the Oscar. crash. On Broadway, Kirby was featured in the replacement cast of 1984 Death of a seller with Dustin Hoffman. Kirby played the role of Uncle Ben. Bruno Kirby, who died of leukemia in 2006 at the age of 57, followed his father into the theater, with roles in The Godfather: Part II, When Harry Me Sally…, City Slickers, The Larry Sanders Show, This Is Spinal Tap, Good Morning Vietnam and many more. Like his father, he made appearances on MASH, Columbo, Kojak, Room 222 and Hill St. Blues. On his Facebook tribute, John Kirby wrote: “My father loved acting and apart from his extraordinary professional career in television, film and theater, he has never stopped working on it since his early years in New York thanks to a scholarship with Lee Strasberg for 9 years, LE Theater East & The Actors Studio. It was very painful for him not to be able to play anymore. I am so happy that his wonderful work continues to live on … “He was a great dad who loved Bruno and me and as a family he made it his mission that we shoot in these professional summer packages, something we all looked forward to every summer… I’m happy that you are up there with Bruno and so many of our loved ones. Along with his son John, Kirby is survived by his wife Rosalyn.







