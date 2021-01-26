Selena Gomez went shopping in a Louis Vuitton trench coat





Another day, another great Selena Gomez street style look in New York. The actress, who shot the upcoming Hulu comedy series Only the murders in the building on New York’s Upper West Side, was pictured shopping in the city on Monday. Gomez opted to wear a chic winter uniform – a cream turtleneck, high-waisted jeans and boots – with a stage flight statement coat, a Louis Vuitton monogram trench coat. (The jacket appears retail for $ 6,000.) She completed the look with an oatmeal linen Masqd covering the face, as the city remains under a mask mandate amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. TheImageDirect.com The sighting came just hours before Gomez announced his second Spanish single, “Baila Conmigo” (“Dance With Me” in English) starring Rauw Alejandro and Tainy will be released this Friday January 29th. Gomez is releasing their first Spanish single, “De Una Vez”, on January 14th. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. That week, she spoke to Zane Lowe on Apple Music about why she decided to make Spanish music now. “It’s something that I wanted to do for 10 years, working on a Spanish project, because I’m so, so proud of my heritage, and I really feel like I wanted to make it happen”, she declared. “And it happened, and I feel like it’s the perfect timing. Just with all the division in the world, there’s something about Latin music that, overall, makes things feel, you know ? “ “You know what’s funny is that I actually think I sing better in Spanish,” she continued. “It’s something that I discovered. It was a lot of work, and listen, you can’t pronounce anything wrong. It’s something that had to be precise, and that had to be respected by the audience for which one I’m going to post this on. Of course I want everyone to enjoy the music, but I’m targeting my fan base. I’m targeting my legacy and couldn’t be more enthusiastic. “ Alyssa Bailey

News and Strategy Editor

Alyssa Bailey is the news and strategy editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees the coverage of celebrities and royals (especially Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton).

