Bollywood producer to shoot in Mombasa





Actress Nadia Queen. After Tara won the award for best feature film at the Vindhya International Film Festival held in India last week, Kumar Raj is expected in Mombasa, where he will shoot another love film. The producer and director has had a long love affair with the Kenyan coast, where he has directed a number of sets, in addition to identifying and working with talented young filmmakers there. The shooting in Kenya will feature, among others, Coastal Film Productions sign Nadia Queen, who has auditioned for various roles in international films. "I will be honored to be featured in such a famous franchise which has been shown at almost every international film festival and won the admiration of the judges to win major awards," Nadia told Standard. Read more "I have been in contact with my manager since I met Kumar Raj and have yet to get all the details about it, so I can't really say much," she added. After this week's victory, its 209th triumph, the Tara franchise, The Journey of Love and Passion officially broke the world record. It beat more than 300 nominations submitted from 46 countries to win the award. "The entire jury unanimously praised and awarded the producer of the feature film Tara," said Vindhya International Film Festival director Praveen Singh, adding: "Tara also made Bollywood extremely proud by going and winning in countries Bollywood has never been to before. " "I am very proud to receive this award at Reva in Madhya Pradesh in the presence of such senior government officials. It means that the Indian government has recognized and appreciated my work. The film was also screened at the New York Film Academy, "Raj remarked in his acceptance speech at the event last Wednesday.

Raj told The Standard that he and his team moved to Mombasa as a filming destination after taking into account a number of factors, which worked in their favor. Having visited the coastal city early last year, he said he was convinced this was the perfect location to shoot the film if the end product was to capture an international perspective on matters of love and passion. "I came over there and thought, 'Why not work on a movie called Love in Mombasa' after seeing the beautiful beaches and other world class filming locations. The county government and the tourism ministry have also been very supportive, and Kenya's weather is also good compared to many other places, "added Raj, who has been looking for talent to come to Kenya for two years now, including some that he will feature in the new movie.

