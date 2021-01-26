Oscars 2021: a record number of black nominees for the theater?





The most recent Emmys set a record nominating the most black actors in its 72-year history: 35 of 102 performances cited. The upcoming Oscars could also see a new benchmark set, with seven black actors named according to our exclusive ratings. This would eclipse the record set in 2017 when Denzel Washington and Viola Davis contested for “Fences”; Mahershala Ali and Naomie harris were ready for “Moonlight”; and both Ruth negga (“Like”) and Octavia spencer (“Hidden Figures”) were chosen for their films. Davis and Ali won both supporting Oscars. We anticipate the following seven black artists will garner Oscar offers in three of the four categories (excluding Supporting Actress). The Class of 2017 was the first group of black nominees to compete in all four categories. SUBSCRIBE for the free Gold Derby newsletter with the latest forecasts Best actor

Chadwick Boseman (“My Rainey’s Black Background”)

Delroy Lindo (“Da 5 Bloods”) Best actress

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Background”)

Zendaya (Malcolm and Marie “) Best Supporting Actor

Chadwick Boseman (“Da 5 Bloods”)

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”) Our current odds predict a record three wins for black artists: for leading Boseman, Davis and Odom, Jr. Boseman would make Oscar history as the first double posthumous nominee. If he were to win, he would be the third posthumous winner in acting races, after a Best Actor victory by Peter Finch for “Network” in 1977 and Ledger Heath in Supporting Actor for “The Dark Knight” in 2009. And Davis would be the eighth actress to win both acting Oscars. The number of black nominees could turn out to be even greater. Andra’s Day ranks high in the Best Actress category and currently sits sixth for her searing portrayal of the doomed torch singer in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.” Kingsley Ben-Adir sits in seventh place for best actor for his portrayal of a civil rights activist Malcolm X in “A Night in Miami.” Dominique fishback is also seventh in Supporting Actress for her remarkable turn in “Judas and the Dark Messiah”. And recent Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Watchmen”) is eighth in the supporting role for his portrayal of the founder of the Black Panther party Bobby seale in “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” TO PREDICTOscar nominations 2021 until March 15

