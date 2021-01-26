Mural honoring Eddie Van Halen to unveil in Hollywood





Happy birthday, Eddie Van Halen. On Tuesday, which would have been the rock stars’ 66th birthday, a colorful mural of the guitarist is expected to be unveiled outside the Guitar Centers flagship store in Hollywood. Painted by Los Angeles artist Robert Vargas, the 17-by-105-foot portrait depicts the musician shredding his Frankenstrat guitar. Van Halen died in October at age 65 from throat cancer. Eddie was one of my creative heroes, Vargas said in a statement. When I was young, Van Halen’s first record was the first album I ever owned. He has influenced me over the years in so many different ways. As soon as news of his passing hit, I knew I had to do something creative to commemorate him, and Guitar Center was the obvious place. Right here on Sunset Strip, where the band cut their teeth, I can’t think of a better place for this tribute to him, and I thank Guitar Center for giving me the canvas to share with the world. Located on Sunset Boulevard, the Guitar Centers Hollywood site already features multiple tributes to hitmaker Runnin With the Devil, including instrumental memorabilia and Van Halens handprints, the latter prominently displayed outside on stores. RockWalk, starry. The building also bears a mural of another guitar god, Jimi Hendrix. In recent months, California and its City of Angels have seen a number of murals go up in honor of deceased entertainment heroes, including screen icon Chadwick Boseman and Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant, who died with her 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, in a helicopter crash exactly one year ago. When he died last year, a slew of rockers hailed Van Halen’s co-founder on social media. Heartfelt tributes were paid by Van Halen lead singer Sammy Hagar, Kiss musicians and singer-songwriter Billy Idol, as well as Van Halens son, bassist Wolf Van Halen, and ex- wife, actress Valerie Bertinelli. Happy 66th Birthday, Pop, Wolf Van Halen wrote on Tuesday Instagram. I wish I could give you the biggest hug and celebrate it with you. I love you and I miss you so much that it hurts. I don’t even know how to put it into words. I’m doing my best to keep it together, but damn it’s really hard being here without you. Van Halen fans are encouraged to visit the Guitar Centers Instagram and Youtube pages for a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the mural, which was to be completed and signed by Vargas at 1 p.m. today. When you work hard on something, you can reach your full potential, Vargas said in a statement. Be true to your art, and your art will be true to you. I was fortunate enough to meet Eddie a few years ago, and because he and I connected about the nature of art and creativity, painting him here is therapeutic.







