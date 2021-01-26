Marin Theater ‘Catastrophist couldn’t be more relevant – The San Francisco Examiner

Choosing the right play for the ubiquitous broadcast format and the right subject for these trying times – it’s certainly the toughest decision theaters have to make these days.

The Marin Theater Company’s latest play, “The Catastrophist,” by Lauren Gunderson, a co-production with Round House Theater in Bethesda, Maryland, meets all the necessary requirements. It’s a solo show, it’s filmed on the stage of the theater without a set, and it couldn’t be more relevant.

The source material is more personal than other Gunderson pieces. (Currently the nation’s most-produced living playwright, she often explores historical figures.) This is her husband, Nathan Wolfe, an esteemed epidemiologist.

And it works wonderfully on Vimeo thanks to an inventive staging (by Marin Theater Art Director Jasson Minadakis) that makes excellent use of space and videography, and a deeply moving performance by William DeMeritt as from Dr. Wolfe.

Composed of short scenes titled (“Miami”, “Shiva”, etc.), starting with a puzzled Wolfe in close-up asking, “What is this?” What’s going on? ”Accompanied by the ubiquitous beating of a heartbeat (an intermittent motif in Chris Houston’s evocative sound design), the piece traces key elements in Wolfe’s life.

There is the death of her beloved father, who is the emotional heart of the play; his research in animals in places like Cameroon (who knew that we humans, through our ‘tree of life’, are linked to bacteria but not to viruses, and that bacteria can indeed catch viruses, just like us?); professional ups and downs; the birth of his two sons and more. “I consider myself a little futuristic,” he remarks, “with a minor like a catastrophist”.

It is a metatheatrical play, sometimes warmly comical; Gunderson herself is present through Wolfe’s words. “My wife would like you to know…” he says slyly every now and then. And: “Carry on,” she said, “where?”

It’s also sensory. Wolfe is sometimes transported to other worlds, to the past, to his own rich imagination.

And, in his direct address to us, it is a challenge. Wolfe, who is Jewish, explains the concept of tikkun olam, healing the world. “What will you do?” he asks pointedly. Its job, at the macro level, is to predict pandemics.

As is often the case in many Gunderson plays, “The Catastrophist” examines an aspect of science through a complex and wonderfully human figure, with a lot of humor along the way. However, sometimes, by presenting a figure so close to her heart, she becomes sentimental, loses the thread of her investigation; at other times, the play feels like a TED talk.

And the relationship, as described by Wolfe, between him and Gunderson, the Invisible Wife, feels a bit shy at times.

On the other hand, the playwright does a shrewd job of mixing various themes and motifs, finding, for example, the connections between Wolfe’s father and Wolfe’s own sons, or the death of a friend and Wolfe’s own study. on viruses.

Still, as a piece so ready for this historic moment and for the technology at our disposal, it’s a nice addition to Gunderson’s impressive canon.

“The Catastrophist” runs until February 28 at marintheatre.org; tickets cost $ 30.

Leticia Duarte plays Naomi in the Rhinoceros Zoom Theater production of Donnetta Lavinia Grays’ “The Review, or How to Eat Your Opposition”. (Courtesy of Théâtre Rhinocéros)

Likewise, in some ways, playwright Donnetta Lavinia Grays’ drama “The Criticism, or How to Eat Your Opposition” seems like a good fit for a Zoom production.

Set in New York City in the few years since 9/11, it explores how people – in this case, women – interact emotionally, creatively, sexually, and intellectually, and it’s full of elegantly articulated thoughts, especially on the ‘art. The dialogue can be quite dense at times, and at two hours and 15 minutes viewers have ample time on their computer screens to absorb the many ideas Grays examines.

The most complex and empowering character is Naomi (Leticia Duarte), a longtime installation artist who describes herself as an ‘icon of fading’, but who experiences a new burst of cheer as she reconfigures his own earlier works to match the changing world. She’s caustic, independent of mind, nostalgic for the dangerous, pre-Giuliani New York.

Her relationship with her agent, Gretchen (Marcie Rich), is complicated and co-dependent. Gretchen is in control, Naomi is rebellious.

When a young art critic blogger, Dana (April Deutschle), shows up at Naomi’s exhibition, the two argue first but unexpectedly hook up.

Meanwhile, Dana’s domestic partner Kerri (Ci’era London), a sports enthusiast, silently watches as Dana becomes more and more involved with the charismatic Naomi.

There’s a lot going on here, but in this technologically rocky production of the Rhinoceros Theater, designed by Spark Arts, it can be difficult to stay truly involved with women.

This is in part because, as directed by Tanika Baptiste, the dialogue unfolds not at a natural pace but instead slowly and bumpily, lacking urgency at key moments.

Still, the actors’ carefully crafted characters are intriguing, and the play deserves to be revisited, in better physical condition and performed with a keener sense of forward momentum.

“The exam, or how to eat your opposition” continues until January 31 at therhino.org. Tickets cost $ 25.

Jean Schiffman is a freelance artistic journalist specializing in theater.

