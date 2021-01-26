EstrellaTV now available on XUMO | Business





BURBANK, Calif .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – January 26, 2021 – Estrella Media, a vertically integrated, cross-platform Spanish-language media company, today announced that its KSDX-EstrellaTV channel is now available on XUMO. XUMO is an ad-supported free streaming TV service that offers over 200 premium quality entertainment channels spanning 12 genres. As we continue to move forward in our digital transformation, we are happy to kick off the new year by launching KSDX-EstrellaTV on the XUMO streaming platform and providing easily accessible cultural content to the Hispanic community. XUMO offers an incredible range of free ad-supported TV channels, which now includes entertainment, music, sports and news programs in Spanish from EstrellaTV, said Ren Santaella, EVP, Digital and Streaming Media, Estrella Media, Inc. The launch of KSDX-EstrellaTV on XUMO fits perfectly with our strategy to bring the best multicultural content to our service, noted Stefan Van Engen, SVP of Programming and Partnerships at XUMO. This premium channel will appeal directly to our Spanish speaking users and complements our ability to serve a wide range of entertainment interests with a rich and in-depth library of content for a native and bilingual audience. EstrellaTV is one of the major Hispanic television networks in the Americas. Launched in 2009, EstrellaTV is broadcast on nine owned and operated stations, including KSDX in San Diego, and 38 broadcast subsidiaries, with a catalog of over 7,500 hours of programming that is distributed by Estrella Media worldwide. The network has also entered into national distribution agreements with major cable and satellite operators. EstrellaTV offers a unique aggregation of Spanish language programming, including national and local news, sports, entertainment, talk, reality, drama and comedy, primarily produced at its Estrella Studios in Burbank, in California. About Estrella Media, Inc. Estrella Media, Inc. is a leading Spanish-language media company that creates video and audio content for cross-platform distribution in the United States and around the world. Estrella Media is one of America’s largest producers of Spanish-language video content, producing over 4,000 hours per year of news and entertainment programming at its Estrella studios, and has a library of over 7,500 hours original entertainment programs. Estrella Media informs and entertains the American Hispanic television audience on the national broadcast network EstrellaTV, owns and operates stations in major Hispanic markets and through ad-supported free streaming platforms that broadcast KSDX-EstrellaTV. Additionally, the public can access Estrella News, the first 24/7 Spanish-language multiplatform news network in the United States. Estrella Media is also a leading producer of audio programs and events in the Spanish language. The company’s Don Cheto radio network features one of the country’s most popular radio talent. Estrella Medias’ highly rated radio programming is broadcast on its radio stations in major US Hispanic markets and is also broadcast on digital media platforms. Estrella also produces large-scale music festivals, concerts and special events across the United States. To learn more about Estrella Media and see company updates, please visit estrellamedia.com. Follow us on Twitter @Estrellamedia, Facebook @Estrellamediainc and LinkedIn @Estrella Media, Inc. About XUMO A pioneer in streaming TV and multimedia entertainment, XUMO offers over 200 digital channels of free premium programming in 12 genres, including sports, news, kids and family entertainment, live events, comedy, lifestyle, movies and more. The free, ad-supported service reaches 24 million unique monthly users through a multi-screen distribution network of smart TVs, mobiles, web and streaming boxes. XUMO offers its linear video-on-demand (VOD) and LIVE over-the-top (OTT) digital channels through content partnerships with popular media providers such as ABC News Live, FOX Soul, Deal or No Deal, beIN SPORTS XTRA, FREE Kids TV, NBC News NOW, Black News, Channel, Americas Test Kitchen and Antiques Roadshow UK, plus the PGA TOUR, and many more. The company is based in Irvine, California. Learn more about XUMO at: www.xumo.tv and follow @XumoTV on Twitter. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210126005928/en/ CONTACT: middle star: Marco gonzalez Telephone: 818.653.1357 [email protected] KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TELEVISION AND RADIO GENERAL ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT SOURCE: Estrella Media, Inc. Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 01/26/2021 12:43 p.m. / DISC: 01/26/2021 12:43 p.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210126005928/en

