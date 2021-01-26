It is already reported that Krack director Gopichand Malineni has received offers from Bollywood to remake his blockbuster Sankranthi. There was also news that Salman Khan or Ajay Devgn would reprise Ravi Teja in the Hindi version.

Now the fresh buzz is that star hero Shahid Kapoor is keen to star in the Hindi remake of Krack. Previously, Shahid Kapoor starred in the remake of the cult hit Telugu, Arjun Reddy, which was remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh and became the biggest hit of his career.

It is well known that Shahid Kapoor is currently performing in the Hindi version of Jersey, which is targeting a summer release.

