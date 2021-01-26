Entertainment
New film school pays tribute to pioneering actor Sidney Poitier (VIDEO)
Arizona State University honors Sidney Poitier in recognition of his acting, his directing and his social activism.
93-year-old actor and filmmaker Sidney Poitier is one of Hollywood’s most famous figures. Among several awards and a filmography that extended until 1946, Poitier is now also the namesake of Arizona State University. New American Film School.
Tiffany Ana Lpez, Vice Provost for Inclusion and Community Engagement at Arizona State University: “A film school named in honor of a historic innovator who pushed for excellence in his field by thinking to social justice and to the community. “
Poitier’s work in cinema is highlighted by his advocacy for diversity and inclusion on and off screen. In 1963, he became the first black man to win the Oscar for Best Actor for “Field lilies.“In the following years he used his platform combat racist stereotypes in entertainment and support the civil rights movement.
Beverly Poitier-Henderson, daughter of Sidney Poitier: “People saw a black man who was not a butler, who was not a criminal, someone they could relate to.”
Arizona State University says it has invested millions of dollars at his new film school, hoping to make the pathways to the entertainment industry more accessible and inclusive.
Sydney Poitier Heartsong, daughter of Sidney Poitier: “He fought so that others could be included too. He wanted to see his story and his likeness portrayed on screen. And he was also keenly aware of the fact that that was not going to happen fully the way it should unless there were people behind the camera as well. ”
