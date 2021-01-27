Amanda Gorman, the first-ever National Youth Poet Laureate, also became the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history after addressing the nation orally at President Joe Bidens’ inauguration on January 20.

She wrote the inaugural poem, The hill that we climb, after seeing pro-Trump rioters attempt to besiege the Capitol in the final days of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Edwards’ bookworm is Offers pre-orders on three new books Gorman is releasing this year. His collection of poems, The Hill We Climb, as well as a poem book and children’s book Change Sings: A Childrens Anthem are all slated for release in 2021.

Here are six things you should know about Amanda Gorman before you pre-order her titles in Bookworm.

Amanda Gorman became the first National Youth Poet Laureate at 19 and the inaugural Youngest Poet at Joe Biden’s inauguration this year. She is currently 22 years old.

1. The 22-year-old Los Angeles native also wrote a poem for the inauguration of Harvard University President Larry Bacows.

Although now a graduate, when Gorman was studying sociology at Harvard, she wrote a poem for the inauguration of Bacows 2018. She had spent the previous summer reading Nelson Mandelas letters with her granddaughter, spoke on WE Day, appeared on BET Black Girls Rock! Awards and read his poems for Al Gore, Dick Van Dyke and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

2. Shes joined the ranks of other renowned writers who were also inaugural poets.

Some previous inaugural poets include Maya Angelou, who spoke at the inauguration of Bill Clintons in 1993, and Robert Frost, who spoke at the inauguration of John F. Kennedys in 1961. The angelic recitation was the first time a poet spoke during the inauguration from Kennedy. President Barack Obama appealed to Elizabeth Alexander and Richard Blanco in 2009 and 2013 respectively, and Gorman talked with each of them before his own recitation. Angelou, Alexander and Oprah Winfrey are among his idols.

Amanda Gorman’s “The Hill We Climb: and Other Poems” will be released by Penguin Random House this year.

3. She has a speech problem that she battled throughout college.

Writing has become his way of fighting against his voice. She called it a boon and a lifeline in an interview with CBS News. When she reached high school, she started doing spoken word writing, which really helped her overcome the hurdle. Having the support of a single mother who is an English teacher and practicing difficult R sounds while singing Aaron Burr, Sir of Hamilton helped close the deal for Gorman.

4. His plan to run for president in 2036 came long before the national spotlight.

Gorman plans to run the first year she is eligible, in 2036. But if the media attention that followed her inaugural poem has shed light on this aspect of her personality, she said in an interview with The Harvard Gazette in 2018 who is already working on the social media strategy and hashtags for his campaign.

5. Its accomplishments are already making waves nationwide.

She has spoken in the Obama White House as well as for Hillary Clinton, Malala Yousafzai and more. Her poems have taken her to CBS This Morning, the Library of Congress, and Lincoln Center. She was chosen as the Young Los Angeles Poet Laureate at age 16. At 19, she became the National Youth Poet Laureate at 19 and performed at the United Nations Social Good Summit as a Youth Delegate. Dr Jill Biden, First Lady, personally chose her for her husband’s inauguration.

Amanda Gorman’s “Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem” will be released this year by Penguin Random House.

6. His taste for music, arts and culture ranges from historical inspiration to modern.

In writing, Gorman listens to the soundtracks of the Crown, Hamilton and Lincoln. She has an older brother, Spencer, and a twin, Gabrielle. Gabrielle is an activist and filmmaker, and the two hope to make it to Disneyland for a much-needed break once it’s safe.

For more information on pre-ordering new Gormans books, visit bookwormofedwards.com or call the store at 970-926-7323.