Nick is much more polished than me: Priyanka Chopra Jonas





Bollywood Office: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has revealed that among the many things she learned about her husband NIck Jonas during the lockdown in the United States last year was that he was much more organized than she was. In the last episode of The Ellen Show, Priyanka shared that she had become more disciplined than before about housekeeping after realizing she was the mess between her and Nick. When Ellen DeGeneres asked the Star of The White Tiger what she learned about her husband spending time with him during the lockdown, Priyanka Chopra said: that my husband is much more groomed than I am. Because I don’t want to be the mess of the house, I started to keep my shoes back, to make the bed in the morning. Additionally, Priyanka said she and Nick also have a different preference for where they like to eat – he loves to eat on the dining table. He can’t eat on the couch, which I love to do. I’ve learned that sometimes we have to pivot towards each other. He prefers a dining table for dinner. It’s very formal that way. He’s super chic. Ellen DeGeneres also asked Priyanka Chopra about the progress of her piano lessons which the actor earlier said she was following during the lockdown. Priyanka sheepishly replied that her training had stopped after two days because she couldn’t do it right. Sharing that her teacher was Nick himself, Priyanka said I did it for a good two days and then I was like I couldn’t. I was not coordinated to do it. It was too hard. He was the one who was trying to teach me and then gave up because I gave up.Priyanka has been in London for months now and will be staying in the city for another year, thanks to the filming of her upcoming Amazon Prime Video show Citadel, which is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. She said, I’ll be here for a year. I finished a movie here and then I have a TV show for Amazon, Citadel, which will run until November.

